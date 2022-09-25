CARTHAGE, Mo. — The second Hispanic Heritage Celebration brought a steady stream of visitors, both Spanish- and English-speaking, on Saturday to Carthage's Central Park to enjoy a day of culture, food and fun from south of the border.
Juan Topete, a member of Carthage’s Hispanic Connections group, which organized the event, said people essentially came to the festival in shifts to enjoy the singing, dancing, food, games and vendors.
“It’s been attended real good by the community,” Topete said four hours into the eight-hour event. He said offerings included stuff for kids, face painting, snow cones, food, T-shirts, and a variety of stands.
"It’s been very well attended and very well supported,” he said.
The loudspeakers filled the park with live entertainment by Hispanic singers.
Groups such as the colorful Groupo Latinoamericano Dance Troupe from Springfield, the mariachi band Mariachi Joya Asteca De Northwest Arkansas, and singers Los Alcones Del Norte from Aurora kept the crowd singing and dancing throughout the day.
Martha Cornado, from Guatemala, who was visiting her granddaughter, Amanda Caceres and her family, said through translation by Caceres that she was surprised to hear singing and entertainment in her native tongue in the middle of the United States.
“It’s very pretty; it’s very exciting,” Cornado said. “It’s very emotional to hear our music sung here in the States. The food is great.”
Topete said the purpose of the event is to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15, and to build bridges between the one-third of Carthage that speaks mostly Spanish and the two-thirds that speaks mostly English.
“The Hispanic Community in Carthage is fairly large,” Topete said. "We are about a third of the population here, and there are all different kinds of nationalities within the Hispanic community. And we can see it here by the people that have attended and set up shops. This is just to celebrate our heritage and the value we bring to our community. And part of this event is also helping bridge that gap between the Hispanic community and the American community, and provide information to Hispanic families and people who live in the community.”
Caceres said her husband, Eduin Caceres, owns Caceres Construction in Carthage and that they’ve lived in Carthage for several years.
“We have an opportunity (at the event) to get to know the different cultures, their food, their music and just the way they are,” Amanda Caceres said. “This event makes us feel welcome, makes us feel part of the community, like the community knows that we’re here and they acknowledge it. This is going to make us feel like, OK, we are home. We left our home in Guatemala, but this makes me feel like we have a space to feel welcome, we have the environment and the opportunity to be ourselves here in Carthage, to show our culture, to show our roots and to show the community. We see a lot of English speakers who come and enjoy so we feel like we’re sharing our culture, and they enjoy it too.”
Topete said the nonprofit Hispanic Connections group was formed two years ago to help bridge the perceived gap in communication and other areas between the Hispanic community and other communities in Carthage.
The group has a Facebook page and meets regularly to talk about how to bridge that gap.
“I don’t think the communities are separate intentionally," he said. "It’s a little bit of not knowing and a little bit of fear of the unknown. But food helps mend the fear, and festivals like this where people feel free to come explore and be around it and get a little bit more comfortable. Part of this organization is we have social media outlets, we have meetings where people can come, and whatever services they’re needing, we can help them get that information.”
Carthage Mayor Dan Rife dropped in to read a proclamation from the city of Carthage in support of Hispanic Heritage Month and the contributions provided by the town's Hispanic culture.
Rife said he was happy to see the turnout at the festival and welcomed the efforts of Hispanic Connections in Carthage.
“I think it’s crucial,” Rife said. “Juan (Topete) was on City Council, but I’m hoping we get more Hispanic folks that are interested. That community is underrepresented on the council, obviously. There’s no one from that community on the council, and it’s one-third of our population.”
Caceres said thinks the community is getting better at appreciating and recognizing the Hispanic community and its diversity of cultures. She’s encouraged by her daughters’ participation in the Carthage School District’s dual-language program and how it is teaching an appreciation for the Hispanic culture.
“We have a lot of English speakers in our schools who are joining the dual-language program so they're getting familiar with the Spanish language,” Caceres said. “It's a big advantage to speak two languages."
