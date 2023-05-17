People from across the state interested in historic preservation will meet in Joplin next month for the 24th annual Missouri Preservation Conference.
The conference scheduled Wednesday, June 7, through Friday, June 9, is regarded as the largest opportunity of the year for historic preservation education and networking.
Stacy Grinsfelder, the keynote speaker for the conference, will deliver a talk called "The Importance of Telling Your Story." She is the host of a podcast, "True Tales from Old Houses," and is the owner of BlakeHillHouse.com, a website with information on historic renovations and other topics.
The conference is expected to draw professionals in the historic preservation business including architects, developers, preservation specialists, members of historic preservation commissions and preservation tradespeople. Many of the meetings will provide American Institute of Architects continuing education credits and general certificates of completion for professional credentials.
Online registration closes Friday. Registration includes access to educational session and tours, as well as snack/refreshment breaks in the morning and afternoon. It also includes a reception on opening night.
Joplin's Historic Preservation Commission has helped coordinate the conference. To learn more, go to https://preservemo.org/we-educate/2023conference.
Additional information is available by contacting Jill Halbach of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission at 417-623-7953, ext. 1041.
