The Missouri State Water Patrol was created in 1959 as the Missouri Boat Commission.
Its objective was to make state waters safer for boating and water-related recreational activities. Functions included law enforcement, registration and education.
The commission was transferred in 1974 to the Missouri Department of Public Safety and was renamed the Division of Water Safety. The next name change, to the Missouri State Water Patrol, occurred in 1989.
The water patrol was merged into the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Jan. 1, 2011. The merger, which began as legislation that was signed in 2010 by then-Gov. Jay Nixon, aimed to consolidate administrative functions of the two patrol units and save money while still maintaining full forces on state roads and waters.
“Unifying these two respected and highly responsive law enforcement agencies will enhance the ability to serve and protect the citizens of Missouri, while at the same time creating administrative efficiencies,” Nixon said in a statement at the time. “The result is a single, statewide law enforcement agency that will seamlessly patrol the state’s roadways and waterways.”
At a 2014 hearing of a special state House committee that was organized to review the merger, Col. Ronald K. Replogle, then the superintendent of the highway patrol, said there were many benefits of the merger.
The merger meant that there were more vehicles, equipment and manpower ready to respond to incidents, he said in his testimony, according to the committee’s final report. The patrol’s response was more effective than it otherwise would have been in flooding situations in 2011 in northwest Missouri and in 2012 in Waynesville, and in response to riots in Ferguson in 2014, he said.
The House committee made a number of recommendations that its members hoped would improve operation of the two patrols after the merger. Recommendations included promoting boater safety and education courses, realigning patrol zones and revamping training and certification programs.
