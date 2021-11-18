Communities across the area are hosting Christmas parades and other events in the coming weeks.
The largest is Joplin’s Christmas Parade, slated for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7.
“Cruisin’ to Christmas” is this year’s theme. The parade route will be on Main Street from 15th Street north to Third Street.
Some communities begin their events over the Thanksgiving holiday.
• LaRussell will hold its annual Lighting of the Pump Parade at 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 25, on Main Street in LaRussell.
The theme this year is “Still Standing,” celebrating the community pushing through the COVID-19 pandemic and the reconstruction of the largest business in town, the Whitehead Feed Mill, which was destroyed by fire earlier this year.
• Carthage’s annual Christmas Parade will be a much different event in 2021 compared to past years.
The Mayor’s Christmas Tree will be lit at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, and the parade will move around the Carthage Square at 7 p.m.
Assistant City Administrator Greg Dagnan said paradegoers will not be allowed to park on the square as they have in years past.
Dagnan said organizers are expecting a larger crowd than in the past because of the new Hometown Holidays fun zone being set up immediately south of the square on Fifth Street and in the parking lots between Fifth and Sixth streets.
The Hometown Holidays village will include an ice rink made of a synthetic material that allows skating without ice, a huge bounce house and other fun rides and opportunities.
Also new this year is a light display set up and sponsored by the Carthage Water & Electric Plant in Central Park called Central S“Park”le.
“We’ll also have food trucks on the corners of the square,” Dagnan said. “Because of all that’s going on, it didn’t seem like letting people park on the square would work, so we’re closing the square to vehicle traffic and having it vacated.”
Other parades include:
• The Pittsburg, Kansas, Christmas Parade is slated for 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29.
• The Carterville Christmas Parade is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
• Neosho’s Christmas Parade is slated for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec 4.
• Jasper’s Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
• Sarcoxie’s Christmas on the Square celebration runs from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade will follow a business exposition.
• The Carl Junction Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
• Webb City’s Christmas Parade is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.