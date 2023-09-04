Christopher and Michelle Young have been coming to Joplin homecoming parades for years now. Michelle was in the parades when she attended Joplin High School in the late 1990s and was part of the marching band. Now graduated, married and a mother, she and her husband, Christopher, have been part of the Joplin R-8 School System for 15 years. Michelle teaches first grade at Jefferson Elementary School, whereas Chris was Joplin High School’s French teacher before becoming the coordinator of secondary curriculum and instruction for the entire district.
But this year’s homecoming parade, which takes place in downtown Joplin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, will be different for the Young family. The couple’s daughter, Addyson, has just begun her freshman year at JHS. So, instead of standing at her parents' side, as she always has, she’ll take part in the procession as a member of the JHS tennis team. And this Saturday, for the first time, she’ll attend the high school’s homecoming dance — but not before going out to eat with friends at a downtown location or taking pictures in front of a historic building.
It’s stories such as the Young’s that act as a reminder of how occasions like homecoming bring the community downtown. The parade itself, which the public is invited to attend, is one draw. Restaurants and event centers also see a spike in business not only homecoming, but for other rites of passage.
Taylor Augusta Austin, owner of Augusta Bridal, has been helping Joplin teens purchase their homecoming dresses or rent their tuxedos in preparation for Saturday’s dance. Austin moved to Joplin from New York City after having worked as a merchandiser for Macy’s, where she liaised with major designers and brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Steve Madden. She has enjoyed becoming not only a part of the Joplin community but of the downtown community, as well, which she hopes will continue to grow.
In celebration of homecoming season, Augusta Bridal’s window display currently boasts multiple formal dresses and other school-themed props. Much of the formalwear is hot pink or features silver or sequins — respective nods to the Barbie movie and Beyoncé’s world-tour attire, both of which Austin says have inspired trends this season.
A sidewalk sign outside the front door said, “Friends don’t let friends buy wedding dresses online,” a sentiment which could be echoed for all of Augusta Bridal’s selections, including mother-of-the-bride, bridesmaid and prom dresses.
Part of the appeal of a downtown storefront, Austin believes, is the in-person experience that cannot be duplicated through online shopping.
“It’s so fun watching friends come out of the dressing room and stand in front of the mirror together,” Austin says. “And then decide they want to swap dresses.”
Trying on formalwear in person also ensures the right fit and longevity of the piece, she emphasizes.
The owner says September kicks off the store’s busiest season, which generally lasts through March. Recently, the downtown location has been bustling with activity every Saturday in preparation for not only homecoming but also weddings.
Those shopping for homecoming dresses have not needed to make an appointment, although appointments continue to be necessary for tuxedo rental. For all upcoming school dances, there are looks that can be ordered or purchased off the rack, and Augusta Bridal has an in-store seamstress to make adjustments if time permits. For JHS students already on the lookout for their prom dress, Austin encourages them to shop as early as possible.
Beyond homecoming, Augusta Bridal’s main focus is bridal gowns. And although they do offer some off-the-rack, ready-to-wear wedding dresses for brides in a hurry, Austin emphasizes that customers should give themselves 12 to 20 months of lead time to order the dress that’s right for them. Future brides may book everything from an intimate, one-hour long “Augusta Bridal experience” which allows for up to four guests, to the hour-and-a-half “NYC Bridal Experience,” with unlimited guests, charcuterie boards and champagne.
It’s these kinds of creative elements that attract shoppers who might otherwise go online. Austin is doubling down on the store’s luxury and glamorous draw by hosting Joplin’s first wedding show, complete with a bridal runway, at the Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in January.
“I want to make women here happy and put you all in gorgeous gowns,” she says smiling.
One such happy person is Addyson Young, who has found her homecoming dress which matches the “Groovy 70s” theme. As a freshman, she does not yet plan on attending prom but might keep her eye open for a dress just in case, her mother Michelle says.
Regardless, the family hopes that parades and shopping are only the start of Joplin students’ love of downtown.
“I’d love to see more downtown businesses go all out and decorate for homecoming,” Michelle says. “I’d also love to see the downtown restaurants offer a student discount for just that night for the kids to eat before the dance, or even a business to offer a safe environment for an after-party. Just to bridge that relationship.”
