Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.