Panhandling is the top concern of Joplin residents who were surveyed by a consultant conducting a study of how Joplin can better handle homelessness and its effects on the community.
Carol Wick, president of Sharity Global of Winter Park, Florida, said no evidence has yet been found to support that homeless people are being sent here by other cities, another concern that drew a lot of input in the study. She said that will be continued to be investigated. There have been reports and rumors in the past that other cities provide a bus ticket to relocate homeless people to Joplin.
Wick spoke Monday at an informal meeting of the Joplin City Council about the status of the work. The company is about a month into the project, which should take about another seven months to deliver conclusions about how Joplin can better address homelessness.
The study was sought by the city of Joplin with the support of several agencies that serve the homeless. It will look at Joplin's situation and assess how services could be delivered to try to connect more people to jobs, health care and homes.
Wick said Sharity representatives in the last month have had meetings with those in the community who provide services. The researchers also have been collecting data and information from focus groups and officials about crime and arrests, courts, and hospitals.
Others also have been asked to share information.
Wick said a community survey to collect input from nearly 1,100 people has been conducted. The survey was completed by 63% of those who received or obtained it, participation she described as "phenomenal" in providing responses. Two-thirds of those who took the survey had not been homeless or known others such as a family members who had been. About 25% said they are currently homeless or know people who have been.
About 28% of those who took the survey were providers of services to those without homes.
When people were asked what are the greatest needs they see, panhandling was the top concern, including visible panhandling going on downtown, Wick said.
Another main concern was "transfer of the homeless to Joplin by other communities, which interestingly enough was not something we are finding data to support but it's a community narrative," Wick said. "But we'll continue to investigate that."
There also are questions about the need for additional low-cost housing and for improved services that could result in connecting more homeless people to mental health services and jobs. Survey responders also said barriers should be removed for people to get the help they need at whatever place they are in their lives.
As the collection of information continues, Sharity will review city policies and ordinances, look at how much low-cost housing is available versus the need, and do a funding analysis for low-income housing.
Work groups involving those who provide services to the homeless will be formed and they will be asked to write action plans that will become part of the final report, Wick told the council.
Councilman Chuck Copple said he would like to see more of those who are homeless participate in the surveys and the study. He asked if that group could be targeted by Sharity.
"We're hearing this question, but more than likely we'll go to providers and have them ask the questions," Wick said.
City Manager Nick Edwards late last year proposed hiring the study.
The intent is to develop a plan for how to better address homelessness, he said. That is one of six goals the City Council set for the outcome of a 2020 strategic plan the council devised aimed at community improvements. Residents told the city manager in a listening tour three years ago that the number of homeless people in the city and problems created by that were a concern.
City officials plan to work with the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties and other community partners to organize and leverage resources to reduce homelessness and its impacts on the community.
Coalition members welcomed the prospect of a study for the area to look at how services are provided, to identify housing availability, barriers and unmet needs, and to help come up with a detailed plan to address these needs, coalition President Robin Smith said in December.
“The Homeless Coalition consists of several agencies that all serve area homeless needs, but each one has different ways that they do that,” Smith said. “A study could help all of us understand what we are doing well and what we could do better, which is the goal of the city as well as all of our service agencies.”
Edwards said he expected the study to address the broad needs of those without homes including transit, mental health services and police activities, not just housing.
Tony Robyn, assistant city manager, told the council during discussions in June about retaining Sharity for the work that in a past plan regarding homeless issues did not identify strategies for actions that could be taken to address issues. This study is expected to produce those action plans, he said.
Robyn also previously said that the city and its partners, such as the Homeless Coalition, did not intend to commission just a count of homeless and services delivered, or a one-size-fits-all plan.
“The intention was to identify the best practices and possible approach to the specific needs and desired outcomes of the Joplin community” rather than a standardized study, he said.
The cost of the study approved by the council is capped at $92,000.
