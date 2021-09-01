During a weekly briefing Wednesday, Freeman Health System CEO Paula Baker was back at the microphone continuing to stress the importance of area residents being vaccinated, citing the delta variant and the recent number of deaths of unvaccinated patients.
“We can get through this together, but we all need to do the things that we know work,” she said, referring to the vaccines that are both free and available to the masses in large numbers. “The science is behind the vaccines,” she said.
“Unfortunately, we had seven COVID deaths this past weekend,” Baker said of Freeman, adding that all were unvaccinated individuals. “I never want to miss an opportunity to encourage everyone to get your vaccine … and to continue to wear your masks when you’re out in public or when you can’t socially distance, and wash your hands frequently. So now is not the time to let down our guard … and continue to do everything you can to stop the spread of COVID.”
Mercy Hospital Joplin officials were reporting 59 COVID-19 patients in beds Wednesday, with 14 patients in critical care and 11 on ventilators. Freeman had 40 COVID-19 patients in beds Wednesday, scattered throughout the hospital’s three COVID-19 units. Four patients were on ventilators. Currently, there are no children with COVID-19 in the hospital.
On the vaccination front, the city of Joplin has passed the 50% mark, with 51.7%, or 26,348 residents who are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. However, officials with both the Joplin and Jasper County health departments have said that number is likely around 37% or 38%.
In Jasper County, 26.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, or 20,819 residents, while Newton County is sitting at 22.7% fully vaccinated, or 11,608 residents, according to the Missouri dashboard. Statewide, 2.7 million Missouri residents — 45.1% — are fully vaccinated, with 51.8% of the state’s population at least having obtained one shot.
Antibody therapy
Also on Wednesday, Dr. Dennis Estep, Freeman’s chief medical officer, gave an update on the use of monoclonal antibody therapy drugs.
While the drugs don’t replace the vaccines, they will prevent people already showing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms from progressing to the point to where they would require immediate hospitalization and possibly being hooked up to ventilators.
“For people who have (medical risks) and test positive, those are the ones that we can get into our infusion center,” said Estep. The outpatient procedure takes roughly an hour and another hour for supervision, with the medication delivered intravenously. “We’re talking people who have significant (body mass index), cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension or immunosuppressed — any type of disease that puts them at risk.”
The drugs are lab-made versions of virus-blocking antibodies that help fight off infections. Antibody treatments are among the few therapies that can lessen the effects of COVID-19, and they are seen as an option for those with mild to moderate cases who aren’t yet in hospitals. The manufactured antibodies hold the line against the coronavirus until a person’s natural immune system can kick into gear and rid the body of the virus.
The monoclonal antibody treatment is not recommended for patients who are hospitalized because of COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy because of COVID-19, Thompson said.
Both hospitals are using REGN-COV2, which is a combination of the casirvimab and imdevimab medications, developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in the year, the hospitals were using bamlanivimab, which has been replaced because it was shown not to be as effective, particularly against the delta variant, Estep said.
The antibody drug “has really shown to be effective about keeping people out of the hospital and really improving their outcomes,” Estep said. “Data shows us that it’s about 81% effective about decreasing (people’s) hospitalization, which is really a significant amount when you think about COIVD and the number of people we have in the hospital.”
Freeman was treating 50 individuals per week; as delta cases have increased regionally, that number recently spiked to 75 per week last week, Estep said.
Missouri health officials recently opened antibody treatment centers in several counties, mostly in the St. Louis area. Locally, infusions are conducted from the Joplin Freeman Hospital West and Mercy Hospital Carthage.
Both state and local officials stress, however, that infusion treatments are not a substitute for COVID-19 safeguards.
“The antibodies should not be used instead of a vaccine,” Estep said. “The best thing you can do at this point is to get a vaccine, to mask and to social distance.”
