Drivers on Kansas Highway 66 should plan for delays Monday morning as Tilton & Son’s House Moving Inc., moves a large home.
The 1,700 square-foot home with a concrete slab floor weighing almost 90,000 pounds will move east and across Highway 66.
Derrick Tilton said, weather permitting, the move will start at 10 a.m. Monday and he hopes to be across and off Kansas 66 in 30 minutes, although it could take as long as an hour to clear the highway.
“There will be lots of people here, utility companies, possible Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Department setting up rolling blockades to shut traffic off to roads,” Tilton said. “Power lines have to be lifted, tree limbs have to be cut. It’s not going to go very fast. We’ll probably go five miles an hour tops.”
The house has to be taken from approximately Southeast 85th Terrace east to Chico Road, then across Highway 66 and north about two miles.
The move is made more complicated because of the construction of the home.
Home owner Virgil Elliott said the home has a concrete slab floor instead of the standard wood frame construction.
Tilton said this makes the home heavier and more fragile than a normal home and required more time to prepare and more steel beams and other rigging to keep the building stable during the move.
“A typical house takes three steel beams to stabilize, lift and move,” Tilton said. “With this house, we’ve got 21 beams. Some of the beams we used to move a 250-ton stone church in the Springfield area."
Elliott said he’s moving the house to a foundation on property he owns on Chico Road.
He said moving the house will cost him about a quarter of the cost of building a new home of a similar size.
Tilton is a third-generation house mover based in Carthage; his family has been moving homes across the area since the 1950s. In fact, most of the structures at Red Oak II, the little village created by the late artist Lowell Davis northeast of Carthage, were moved to there by Tilton & Sons House Moving.
