The Humane Society of Missouri announced Monday that it has been awarded full legal custody of 57 neglected dogs the organization's animal cruelty task force seized Feb. 1 at a property south of Joplin on Aspen Road.
Many of the dogs of varying breeds — wheaten terriers, Shar-Peis, Maltese — and mixes were found to be malnourished, diseased or without adequate shelter.
The group petitioned Newton County Circuit Court for full legal custody after seizing the dogs and gained legal custody Monday with the passing of a deadline for the owner to contest the task force's action.
"This was our first large-scale rescue of the year, and this was the best outcome possible for these poor dogs," Kathy Warnock, president of the Humane Society of Missouri, said in a news release. "These abused animals have been through so much and lived in absolutely horrible conditions. We're thankful that we can provide them with compassionate, state-of-the-art veterinary care and give them a second chance at a brighter future."
The dogs were taken initially to the organization's headquarters in St. Louis, where they underwent triage to assess their conditions and medical needs. With the granting of full custody, the organization will be able to perform any lifesaving surgical procedures that are needed in addition to spaying or neutering and any required rehabilitation.
Some of the dogs will be made available for adoption in the coming weeks, according to the release. Others will be transferred to breed-specific rescue operations.
The owner of the dogs, Campbell Bee, 24, was in Florida when a search warrant was served on the property in February. He was placed on a 96-hour hold for mental health evaluation when he returned and was subsequently charged with a misdemeanor offense of animal abuse and a felony count of making a terrorist threat.
A probable-cause affidavit states that while being held for the evaluation, Bee threatened "to blow up the police department" over the removal of animals from his property.
Newton County deputies first became involved in the case when the sheriff's office began fielding complaints about some of the dogs running loose in the neighborhood. A corgi dog had been struck and killed by a vehicle on Aspen Road, and several other dead dogs and cats purportedly were spotted on the property.
The mobile home at the address had been badly damaged in a recent fire and was no longer deemed inhabitable. Deputies found that there was no longer any electrical service to the property and no water source for the animals. They also found a burn pile where animal remains had been disposed.
Bee remains in custody at the Newton County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He picked up additional felony counts of property damage and endangering a correctional officer in February when he allegedly kicked and caused an estimated $1,200 worth of damage to a jail cell door and spit on a jailer.
