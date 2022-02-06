The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri is a cause close to Ken Williams’ heart, and he has demonstrated that with his years of service on the organization's executive board.
At Saturday’s 25th anniversary celebration at Downstream Casino, which was attended by hundreds of people, Williams also showed it with his pocketbook, winning a bidding war in the gala’s live auction for the services of Downstream’s food and beverage director, chef Greg Bolton. Williams bid $7,500 for a private dinner for six to be prepared in Williams’ home by Bolton; the package includes up to 24 bottles of paired wine from Pennington Wines.
“It’s a donation to the Children’s Center," Williams explained.
The Children’s Center changed the way crimes against children were investigated since it was founded May 5, 1997, with the purpose of helping sexually abused and physically abused children and their families.
Kimberly Fisher, an assistant prosecutor in the Jasper County prosecutor’s office, was a victim’s advocate when the center opened.
“It is very much cutting-edge,” Fisher said. “There are a lot of communities that don’t have anything like this. I remember our very first team conference we went to. We went to Huntsville, Alabama, and I still talk to and know most of that original team. It was a brainchild of Dick Godsey and Betty Cagle, the initial executive director, and others. There was a need, and they saw it and filled it in a way that was far more advanced than most places in the country and especially in Missouri.”
Fisher said the key to the center’s success is that it drastically reduces the number of times a child has to tell his or her story, reducing the trauma from each retelling.
“With the Children’s Center, they go through a forensic interview and they go through potentially a sexual assault exam or a care exam or therapy, and they can do it all in one location,” Fisher said. “Instead of being dragged from one place to another where they tell the story here and tell law enforcement and they have to tell this person and that person, they do one interview, which we then get as the prosecuting attorney’s office, and we can share it. Even though it doesn't mean they don’t have to testify in court, it does vastly cut down on how many times they have to tell their story and make an appearance.”
The Children’s Center has grown in the number of services it provides and in the area it serves. It now has four offices, the main office in Joplin and offices in Monett, Nevada and Butler, serving 12 counties.
Current Executive Director Matt Stewart joined the Children’s Center after 20 years with the Joplin Police Department.
“When I retired from law enforcement, I wondered what I was going to do that would still give me a purpose to get up and go to work every day like I had in law enforcement,” Stewart said. “Then this opportunity came along, and it was a perfect fit. It really had that purpose to want to do some good things for kids.”
Stewart said the annual gala is the center’s primary fundraiser and the community makes sure the center is on a solid footing.
He said the center hopes to continue expanding the services it offers to children, but he said residents need to know they have a role to play in combating the problem.
“Everybody can be a safe adult for a child,” Stewart said. “If they feel that a child may be in danger or is being harmed, you don’t have to be 100% right; go ahead and make that hotline call, and let the professionals go out and take a look at it. I also want to thank our community for all the support they’ve given us over the 25 years. It’s because of them and their support that we’re where we are today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.