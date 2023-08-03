A rural Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he assaulted his wife, hitting her in the face and choking her.
Cody R. Vinson, 40, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on two counts of second-degree domestic assault. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Wednesday of next week.
Jasper County deputies were called June 13 to the couple's residence on Osage Road for an assault in progress.
Vinson's wife had sought refuge at a neighbor's residence after he allegedly hit her and choked her, bloodying her face and leaving marks on her neck, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
