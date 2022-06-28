A Hymn Festival will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th Street in Joplin. A prelude begins at 2:45 p.m.
Area musicians participating in this family friendly event will include: Scott Stone, Carolyn Clark, Martin Williams, Bobby Durham, Lance Smith, Clint Newby, Gary Jordan, Marcia Bell, James Lee and Patrick Boyer.
The program itself features a chance for attendees to sing many of their favorite hymns, including "Master the Tempest if Raging," "Battle Hymn of the Republic," and other medleys, anthems, heavenly visions, missionaries and testimonials. Military veterans will also be recognized during the service.
Gary Jordan will take the audience on an educational journey entitled "A Tour Through the Organ" and will provide a look at the wide array of different sounds organists utilize to produce beautiful music.
The afternoon's festivities will conclude with an arousing rendition of "When We All Get to Heaven."
Admission is free.
Details: 417-825-7259 or 417-529-2600.
