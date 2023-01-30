Emergency road conditions remain in place for Joplin on Monday morning and commuting to work will be hazardous.
Roads also are being reported as slick and ice-covered in areas. Check with school districts before leaving as some, including Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Neosho and Carthage, have announced school closings because of the weather.
Missouri Southern State University also will be closed today.
Due to icy roads, Crowder College will close at Neosho, Cassville, Joplin, McDonald County and Webb City. The Nevada location will be open.
The National Weather Service in Springfield is reporting mixed precipitation around Southwest and southcentral Missouri, with snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch possible today, also impacting evening commutes.
Under Joplin emergency road conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is necessary. Drivers involved in a traffic crash where no one is injured are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies and policy numbers.
Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible after a crash.
Officers will only respond to any crash involving injuries or where one of the drivers leaves the scene without exchanging information.
Drivers who are involved in a non-injury crash during the inclement weather and would like to complete a report may come to the Joplin Police Department after the weather conditions improve and complete a form. They may prefer to obtain the same form online at your convenience at http://dor.mo.gov/forms/1140.pdf.
