The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during July 29-Aug. 2. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:
Woman's body recovered on hillside near Noel
A woman's decomposed body discovered near a suitcase on a hillside northeast of Noel was sent to Springfield for an autopsy to determine her identity and the cause and manner of her death, the Globe reported.
McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said a bicyclist spotted the body Monday afternoon on a steep hillside along Missouri Highway 59 between Ginger Blue and Noel. There had been significant decomposition, but investigators believe the body is most likely that of a woman in her 20s or 30s, the sheriff said.
Searchers remain determined to find missing Welch girls
Oklahoma authorities wrapped up their latest search of ground and water in Picher, vowing to extend their efforts to find the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman to other locations they determine may be fruitful, the Globe reported Wednesday.
Investigators believed a pond near one of the deceased suspects' homes might have been used to get rid of the girls' bodies. They did not search the entire pond but instead limited that search to areas they determined were the most likely places to have been chosen by someone looking to get rid of bodies.
Missouri’s Colon-Castillo represents Webb City
Trystan Colon-Castillo, the starting center for the Missouri Tigers, took the role of motivational speaker on Monday morning inside Webb City High School's Cardinal Dome, the Globe reported Tuesday.
Colon-Castillo said he’ll never forget where he comes from as he strives for lofty goals and continued success. He said he strives to be a role model, on and off the field, for high school players, including those he spoke to in Webb City.
Vietnamese Catholics head to Marian Days
The grounds of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer campus were full last week as crowds of Vietnamese Catholics gathered for the 42nd annual Marian Days in Carthage, the Globe reported Wednesday.
Marian Days marks the annual pilgrimage in honor of Mary, the mother of Jesus. The religious tradition began after a group of Vietnamese priests escaped from Vietnam after the fall of Saigon in 1975 and settled in Carthage in the late 1970s. The monastery organized the first Marian Days in 1978, and the tradition has been going strong ever since.
MSSU coach says former program did not contribute to player's death
Missouri Southern State University's head football coach Jeff Sims said last week that the death of Braeden Bradforth when they were both at Garden City Community College had nothing to do with the conditioning drills run the night Bradforth died, the Globe reported Thursday.
At the time of his death, Bradforth, 19, of Neptune, New Jersey, was a football player at Garden City (Kansas) Community College, where Sims was the head coach. Sims left Garden City after the 2018 season to lead the football program at MSSU.
In May, after much public criticism, the community college's board of trustees authorized the school to spend up to $100,000 on an outside investigation into the August 2018 death of Bradforth.
