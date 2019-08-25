The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Aug. 19-23. In case you missed them, here's a recap:
New bridge over Shoal Creek opens
The Jackson Avenue bridge that spans Shoal Creek at McIndoe Park opened to traffic.
A joint project among Newton County, the city of Joplin and the Missouri Department of Transportation, the bridge is 444 feet long and 44 feet wide. In addition to traffic lanes, it offers 8-foot-wide shared paths on both sides for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The new bridge will replace a nearby low-water bridge built over the creek in 1919. The old bridge will be permanently closed to vehicles but will remain available to pedestrians and bicyclists.
Carthage Y opens new location on historic square
The Fair Acres Family YMCA opened its new storefront fitness center on the Carthage square.
The Y on the Square, located at 141 E. Third St., was designed with an emphasis on seniors, and it features a full workout center, a weight room, cardio and bodybuilding equipment, as well as showers, bathrooms and additional space for exercise classes.
The project was made possible by the McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation, which aims to promote a healthier lifestyle in the Carthage community. The foundation awarded the YMCA with a grant of up to $130,000 for equipment and a two-year lease agreement to kick-start the fitness center to help with senior wellness in the area.
VA doctor indicted after veterans' deaths
Robert Morris Levy, a doctor who worked for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of involuntary manslaughter after allegedly making incorrect and misleading diagnoses that caused the deaths of three veterans.
Levy also was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of mail fraud and four counts of making false statements.
Earlier this year, the VA said 12 veterans may have died as a result of misdiagnosis by Levy, who allegedly was impaired when he worked as a pathologist at the VA hospital in Fayetteville. The hospital announced last year that it was reviewing more than 33,000 cases he handled during his 13-year tenure.
Police investigating Range Line burglaries
The Joplin Police Department was investigating burglaries of three businesses along or near Range Line Road.
Police said more than $40,000 worth of merchandise, including iPhones and Fitbits, was stolen from the Best Buy store, 3117 E. Turkey Creek Blvd.; more than $65,000 in property was stolen from Anderson Car & Tractor, 3030 N. Range Line Road; and some appliances were stolen from Millennium Family Fitness, 1227 N. Range Line Road.
Liberty Utilities seeks rate increase in Missouri
Customers of Liberty Utilities-Empire District could see their monthly bills rise by 5.9 percent if a rate request is approved in full by the Missouri Public Service Commission.
The company filed for the request Aug. 14 asking to increase annual electric revenues by $26.5 million. Rate cases typically take up to 11 months, and if approved, the new rates are scheduled into effect in the summer of 2020.
If approved, a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would see their bill rise by $7.85. Customers who are enrolled in the Low Income Pilot Program, which provides a credit for qualifying customers, will see an increase of $1.85 per month.
