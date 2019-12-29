The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Dec. 23-27. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:
Missouri continues implementation of medical marijuana regulations
The implementation of the regulatory steps for medical marijuana in Missouri has been making strides over the past several months.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services, which is overseeing the medical marijuana industry, recently announced some licenses will be issued before the end of the year with more licenses to be issued early in 2020.
The state is expected to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 operations that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses. There were at least 30 license applications filed in Jasper County for medical marijuana operations. Of those, seven were cultivator license applicants, five manufactured-product license applicants and 18 dispensary license applicants.
Grant provides Ozark Center outreach services
Ozark Center is among five community mental health centers in Missouri to receive grant funding to provide behavioral health outreach services to area residents impacted by severe weather earlier this year.
The Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program grant aims to build hope and resiliency in survivors in the wake of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding across the state from April 29 to July 5. Residents of Jasper, McDonald and Newton counties are among those who are eligible for services through Ozark Center, the behavioral health arm of Freeman Health System.
The grant, which runs through August 2020, will pay for about a dozen Ozark Center staff members to go door to door to provide a variety of mental health services to residents.
Officers cleared in shooting death of David Ingle
Two Joplin police officers — Christopher Grant Meador and Laken Rawlins — have been cleared in the shooting death of 31-year-old Joplin resident David Ingle, according to the police chief. Ingle was fatally shot by Meador on Aug. 13 in the 900 block of West Kensington Road during a struggle with Meador and Rawlins.
An investigation into the incident “determined there were no policy violations that had occurred,” Chief Matt Stewart said, summarizing the findings of an investigation by the police department’s internal affairs bureau.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol completed its own investigation, determining “no criminal wrongdoing by either of the officers,” Stewart said.
Campaign to pay Joplin students' meal debts
The Joplin School District's food service department has launched the Feed Every Eagle campaign to help pay off delinquent lunch accounts.
The account has already collected at least $1,700 in donations to be used toward the approximately $6,000 total unpaid meal debt in Joplin.
Delinquent meal accounts are not unique to the Joplin School District; the number of families who struggle to pay for their school lunches is growing across the country.
Missouri awards medical marijuana cultivation licenses
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began issuing medical marijuana cultivation licenses.
Receiving license approvals were Holistic Missouri, LLC, 19130 Highway 37 in Cassville, and Harvest of Missouri, LLC, 12785 E. 32nd St. in Joplin.
Paul Callicoat, a retired cardiologist who was heavily involved in efforts last year to pass the medical marijuana initiative in Missouri, said his application for a medical marijuana cultivation facility license for Sarcoxie Nursery was rejected.
