The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Dec. 2-6. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:
Joplin City Council advances Tobacco 21
The Joplin City Council gave first-round approval to an ordinance that would raise the age to buy tobacco and nicotine products in Joplin.
The council heard from several supporters seeking enactment of the Tobacco 21 ordinance. It restricts retailers from selling tobacco, nicotine or e-cigarettes to those younger than 21. The council agreed 9-0 to advance the ordinance for final reading at its next meeting.
Joplin City Council approves Casey's tax breaks
The Joplin City Council gave final approval to $2.8 million in tax breaks for development of a warehouse and distribution center at the eastern edge of the city for Casey's General Stores.
The ordinance allows the city to issue up to $51.4 million in industrial revenue bonds that the Casey's company would buy to obtain tax breaks on the 40-acre development to be built at 2715 S. Prosperity Road near the interchanges of interstates 44 and 49.
In exchange for property and sales taxes that would be forgiven in intervals through 2033, the company plans to provide up to 125 jobs with average annual wages of $50,000. It will be the third warehouse and distribution center in the growing Casey's chain, which has 2,185 stores in 16 states.
Program seeks Christmas gifts for those under guardianship
A tree set up in the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage is hung with tags that bear the name of individuals under the guardianship of Angie Casavecchia, the Jasper County public administrator. These individuals — about 200 in all — are adults with some sort of disability.
Residents may visit the courthouse to select as many tags as they're able to fulfill and return the gifts, wrapped or unwrapped, along with the tags to the tree by Dec. 20.
Residential construction buoys 2019 building figures
Joplin building permit values were the lowest in fiscal 2019 since rebuilding started after the 2011 tornado.
The total construction value, based on the building costs listed in permits, reached slightly more than $91.2 million, down nearly $25 million from last year when permits were valued at more than $116.1 million for the city's fiscal year that ended Oct. 31, 2018.
Residential permits amounted to $10 million more than last year in terms of the estimated value placed on the permit applications. There were 1,278 residential permits issued compared with 1,268 last year. But the total estimated value of those properties was higher at slightly more than $45 million compared with $35.3 million last year.
Joplin School District close on property decision
The Joplin Board of Education appears to be nearing the end of its search for a property on which the district proposes to build a new school.
The school district is planning construction of a new school that would combine students from Columbia and West Central, the district’s two oldest elementary schools. The new building would house up to 450 students and would cost an estimated $19.6 million. To pay for the project, a bond issue that would generate revenues of up to $25 million will be submitted for voter approval in April 2020.
