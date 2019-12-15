The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Dec. 9-14. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:
Joplin picks Dover Hill for site of new school
The city of Joplin plans to transfer 17.83 acres of property at North Main Street and West Murphy Boulevard, commonly known as Dover Hill, to the Joplin School District for construction of a new elementary school.
The school is planned to replace Columbia and West Central elementary schools, both of which date to the 1920s.
The Dover Hill property was donated to the city by the William Landreth family in the 1920s for park purposes. In 1940, a second deed was signed by surviving Landreth family members, removing some of the restrictions on the hill itself, according to Globe archives.
Children injured when gas can explodes
Two children were severely injured in a gas can explosion and were flown to hospital burn units.
The Carl Junction Police Department was reporting to a separate incident in the neighborhood and heard the explosion around noon Thursday. Police then received a call about the explosion on the 100 block of Schimm Circle and found the children laying in the yard, Chief Delmar Haase said.
A 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are believed to have taken a gallon of gas from their house to a vacant house nearby to burn things, Haase said. The fumes from the ignition blew up the gas can, he said.
Salvation Army locations cite need for donations
Joplin Salvation Army officials fear they could miss their goal of raising $291,000 by the end of December.
The Joplin organization last week was sitting at just 30% of that target goal — around $87,000, Maj. Douglas Stearns said. At that time last year, it had already reached the 43% mark.
In the years following the 2011 tornado, the Joplin Salvation Army failed to reach its annual goals. That downward trend ended last year, when the organization’s 2018 goal of $250,000 was met, but appears to be back again this year.
Judge denies motion to dismiss charge
A judge denied a defense motion to dismiss a charge of abandonment of a corpse that a Joplin woman is facing for keeping her dead husband in a freezer for almost a year.
Attorney Cobb Young argued at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that Barbara J. Watters, 67, did not violate the law governing the matter because she never abandoned, left, withdrew from, discarded or disposed of husband Paul Barton's body when he died.
Police discovered the body Nov. 11 in a freezer in a bedroom of Watters' home at 2602 S. Vermont Ave. Investigators believe he died in December 2018 and that she kept him in the freezer for more than 10 months.
Victim in domestic assault case testifies for defendant
A Jasper County judge is mulling a Joplin defendant's request to be released on his own recognizance in light of the victim's recanting of prior statements she made and subsequent claim that what he did to her was consensual.
Bilal D. Lucien, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault and first-degree sodomy in connection with an alleged beating and anal rape of a 23-year-old woman with a broomstick on Feb. 27 at a residence in the 2300 block of South Empire Avenue.
The woman was treated at a local hospital for assault injuries, cigarette burns on her throat and a foot, choke marks on her neck, bumps on her head and bruising to several parts of her body. She told police and a sexual assault nurse examiner at the hospital that Lucien beat her and sexually assaulted her with a broomstick.
