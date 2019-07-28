The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during July 22-26. In case you missed them, here's a recap:
Joplin School Board approves merger of schools
The Joplin Board of Education unanimously voted to combine West Central and Columbia, its two oldest elementary schools, into one building to be constructed at a new location.
Several board members said their primary reason for supporting the project was a safety concern at Columbia. The safe room cannot be used as a safe room because of cracks in the walls, and settling on the east side of the school has also led to cracks in the walls and a separating of the walls from the floors.
In pursuing the project, which is estimated to cost $19.6 million, the board will submit to voters in April 2020 a bond issue that would generate revenue of $22 million to $25 million. The bond issue, if approved by voters, would keep the district’s levy at the current rate of $3.69 per $100 assessed valuation and extend the length of time that taxpayers pay that rate.
New CEO named for EaglePicher
Richard Hunter was named chief executive officer of EaglePicher Technologies, which makes batteries for defense, aerospace and medical uses.
Hunter most recently served as president of L3 Technologies-Defense Electronic Systems division, and he has more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industries, including more than a decade in senior leadership roles covering fuzing and ordnance.
EaglePicher has nine manufacturing and research and development locations in North America, and more than 900 employees. Along with batteries used in aerospace and defense, its medical and implantable batteries are used in pacemakers, defibrillators, implantable monitors, pain management, hearing and other devices.
Joplin school lunch prices going up
The Joplin Board of Education raised the price of student lunches by 5 cents for all schools in the district. That brings the full price of an elementary lunch to $1.85, the full price of a middle school lunch to $2 and the full price of a high school lunch to $2.20. Adult lunches remain unchanged at $3.
District officials said the new prices are in compliance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Paid Lunch Equity provisions.
Jury acquits man in shooting of deputy
Self-professed drug dealer E.F. Fitchpatrick's testimony that he shot Deputy Nolan Murray, thinking the Joplin Honkies were breaking into his motel room to kill him and take his drugs and money, persuaded a McDonald County jury to acquit him of assault charges.
A jury of four men and eight women found the 46-year-old St. Louis man innocent of assault and armed criminal action in the March 1, 2017, wounding of Murray at the Econo Lodge motel on South Range Line Road in Joplin.
Fitchpatrick testified that when he heard a knock on the door of his room at the motel and a member of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team identify himself as a motel maintenance man in a ruse to get him to open the door, he figured something was up. At that point, he did not think it was police but the Joplin Honkies who were at his door, he testified.
Mother, son face prison time in plea deal
A mother and son are to be sentenced in a plea deal in the 2017 death of a 64-year-old Tulsa, Oklahoma, man, and to each serve 59 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Ty Bohlander, 23, and his mother, Diana Bohlander, 58, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Cherokee County District Court to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the slaying of James A. McFarland, whose body was found April 30, 2017, along a road in southeast Cherokee County.
