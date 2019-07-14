The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during July 8-12. In case you missed them, here's a recap:
Neosho city manager resigns
The Neosho City Council accepted the resignation of city manager Leland Butcher and released him from his employment immediately, granting him an extra two months of salary. He was earning an annual salary of $95,000.
According to city policy, Police Chief David Kennedy will likely be appointed as interim city manager.
The reason for his resignation is unclear. According to Mayor William Doubek, the reason for his departure is considered a personnel matter and will not be discussed by city staff or officials.
New Missouri law adjusts school start dates
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill that will give some Missouri schoolchildren an extra week out of school in August next year.
The new law pushes back the earliest possible start date for public schools by an extra four days, from the current 10 days before the first Monday in September to 14 days before then. The change doesn't take effect until the fall 2020 school year, so calendars for this year won't be affected.
Current law allows schools to start earlier if school boards give public notice, hold an open meeting and then vote to begin sooner. Under the new law, districts won't have that option.
Backers say pushing back school could help Missouri's tourism industry by giving families an extra week for summer vacations.
McDonald County girl electrocuted
A 6-year-old girl was electrocuted when she tried to use a vacuum to inflate her swimming pool.
McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall identified the girl as Anastasia Edmonds.
He said authorities were called to the girl's home on Splitlog Road, outside of Goodman, but emergency responders were unable to revive her. He said the girl's parents had performed CPR when they found her and called 911.
Jasper County gets disaster assistance
Jasper County was one of 20 counties in Missouri to be approved for federal funding assistance after President Donald Trump signed Gov. Mike Parson’s major disaster declaration request.
The federal funding will allow residents and businesses impacted by flooding, tornadoes and severe storms that began April 29 and after to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance for things such as temporary housing, housing repairs and the replacement of household items.
Parson made the request on June 24 after preliminary damage assessments concluded 953 homes were destroyed or sustained major damage throughout the state, as well as 125 businesses. The governor visited Carl Junction the day after an EF3 tornado hit the region on May 22 and damaged more than 300 homes.
Joplin Housing Authority fails federal audit
Commissioners of the Joplin Housing Authority are assessing how to correct a failing score received from the agency's last federal audit.
Executive Director Matt Moran said the low score is related in part to a high tenant turnover rate plus extra down time for some units that have to be repaired after they are damaged by tenants.
Although the authority received high scores for the overall condition of its low-income housing units and the handling of its bills and finances, a low score for property management gave it a substandard rating for management issues, according to a letter sent by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The authority had 65 turnovers of its 275 rentals during the 2018 audit year.
