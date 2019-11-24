The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Nov. 18-22. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:
Council advances tax breaks for Casey's project
An ordinance to approve $2.8 million in tax incentives for development of a $50.5 million warehouse and distribution center for Casey General Stores gained first-round approval of the Joplin City Council, the Globe reported in Tuesday's paper.
The company proposes the construction of a 288,000-square-foot center in the Joplin city limits, near the Interstate 49 and Interstate 44 interchanges at 2715 S. Prosperity Road. It plans to build a $40.1 million distribution campus with a $10.4 million investment in equipment and personal property.
The first year of operations, the company would provide 108 jobs, increasing to 125 the second year.
Shooting deaths determined to be murder-suicide
Police said the Monday morning shooting deaths of a Webb City dentist and her husband were a case of murder-suicide, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.
Windell D. Glass, 55, is believed to have shot and killed his estranged wife, Camille E. Hostetter, 45, in the dental office where they worked at 3100 E. Zora St. He then killed himself with the same handgun, police said.
Hostetter filed for divorce in February, according to Jasper County Circuit Court records. Glass had been living in Pittsburg, Kansas, while she resided in Joplin. But they continued working together at the dental practice.
Carl Junction raises tobacco purchase age to 21
The Carl Junction Board of Aldermen voted to make the city the first in Jasper County to raise the age to legally purchase tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.
The vote was 5-2, with aldermen LaDonna Allen and Mike Burns opposing it and aldermen Rick Flinn, Richard Zaccardelli, Roger Spencer, Randy Hutcheson and Mark Satterlee voting in favor.
Several Carl Junction residents spoke at the meeting, the first time members of the public had addressed the board about the issue.
Man in critical condition following apparent suicide attempt in Joplin park
An elderly man was reported to be in critical condition after apparently shooting himself in the head at McClelland Park in Joplin, the Globe reported in Thursday's paper.
Capt. Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department said officers responding to a call from a suicidal man a few minutes after noon Wednesday went to the park at 4432 S. McClelland Ave. and located a vehicle they believed belonged to the caller. A special weapons and tactics team was dispatched to the scene when officers heard several gunshots nearby.
A search of the park turned up a Joplin man in his 70s who had been shot in the head in a wooded area on the south side of the park.
Question arises over decision to go into closed session
The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors this week named 14 people to a committee that will advise the board on who to hire as the next university president to succeed Alan Marble, the Globe reported in Friday's paper.
The selection of individuals to the committee was done in a closed meeting Thursday. That meeting was brought into question because of the Sunshine Law, which governs public access to governmental records and certain proceedings.
Jon Dermott, an attorney representing the board, said he advised board members that their meeting was in compliance with the law. He said some of the people chosen for the search committee are employees of the university, and the board talked about details of those employees that they felt should be discussed in closed session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.