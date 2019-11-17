The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Nov. 11-15. In case you missed them, here's a recap:
Coach, others criticized for role in athlete's death
A “striking lack of leadership” by representatives of Garden City (Kansas) Community College contributed to the death of Braeden Bradforth in August 2018, and among those criticized was then-head coach Jeff Sims, now the head football coach at Missouri Southern State University.
An external review of the circumstances leading up to the player's death found "there was little to no oversight of the preparation for and execution of the August 1, 2018, conditioning test designed and run by Coach Sims. This lack of oversight set off a series of events that ended with the death of Braeden Bradforth.”
The external review tasked with investigating Bradforth’s death by exertional heat stroke also reported "there was a failure to properly assess student-athletes prior to the August 1 conditioning test described by one witness as an intense cardio workout.”
Sims had no comment when reached by the Globe.
Casey's announces construction of distribution center in Joplin
Casey's Marking Co., an affiliate of Casey's General Store, plans to build a $51.3 million warehouse, logistics and distribution center on a 40-acre tract near Joplin's Crossroads Distribution Park that will serve hundreds of its stores.
Plans call for the construction of a 200,000-square-foot distribution center at 2715 S. Prosperity Road. The site is adjacent to the junction of the Interstate 49 and Interstate 44 ramps in Joplin, north of 32nd Street and west of Prigmore Avenue.
Casey’s said the deal is contingent upon obtaining more than $2.8 million in tax incentives from the state’s Department of Economic Development and the city of Joplin.
Joplin City Council narrows city manager search
Four finalists will be asked to come to Joplin early next month to interview with the Joplin City Council for the vacant city manager's position and to meet the public.
The council has narrowed down the field of candidates from eight to four. Names of the finalists aren't going to be released yet, according to Mayor Gary Shaw. If the candidates commit to interviews, their identities will be released in advance of their visits to Joplin, and times to meet with the public will be scheduled.
Sarcoxie considers four-day school week
The Sarcoxie School District is one of the latest in the area to consider a four-day school week.
Board of Education members are split on the issue and would like to hear more feedback from the community. A public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sarcoxie High School auditorium, 101 S. 17th St.
The four-day week first gained traction in the 1970s as a cost-saving measure. Missouri legislators made the four-day alternative available to school districts in 2008.
Joplin police chief to retire
Police Chief Matt Stewart has announced his intention to retire, effective Jan. 3, after 20 years of service with the Joplin Police Department.
Stewart, 43, who has been police chief since March 2016, began his career with the department as a patrol officer with subsequent assignments to the special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team, officer training, internal affairs and criminal investigations.
