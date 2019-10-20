The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Oct. 14-18. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:
Joplin School Board names construction manager
The Joplin School District plans to contract with Crossland Construction Co. to build a new elementary school to replace the aging Columbia and West Central schools, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.
The construction company, based in Columbus, Kansas, was selected for the position by the board last month from a pool of five candidates. The board in August had chosen Corner, Greer and Associates/DLR Architects as the project's architectural firm.
Neosho council proceeds with flood buyout application
The Neosho City Council approved the final steps required to complete its application for Community Development Block Grants, intended for buying out the properties of victims of 2017 flooding, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.
Residency in one of the approved zones is generally required to participate in the buyout program, but does not obligate a property owner to sell the property.
The city has until the end of October to turn in the application to the state. The city expects to hear how much money will be awarded for buyouts in November or December. Offers to property owners are expected to be presented sometime in 2020.
11-year-old killed in Miami shooting
An 11-year-old girl was killed and two adults wounded in an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Miami that also left the alleged shooter dead, the Globe reported in Thursday's paper.
David Billings, 39, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Miami police chief said. The 11-year-old who was found dead at the scene was identified as Kayla Billings.
Billings’ ex-wife, Melissa Wallace, 38, and James Miller, also 38, were found shot at the residence. The child is the daughter of Wallace and Billings.
Andy Ostmeyer named editor of Joplin Globe
Andy Ostmeyer, managing editor of The Joplin Globe, was promoted to editor of the newspaper, the Globe reported in Friday's paper.
Ostmeyer succeeds longtime editor Carol Stark, who died of cancer in August. He will oversee the paper’s digital and print platforms, including magazines and other specialty publications.
Assistant Metro Editor Emily Younker, a native of Joplin, will succeed Ostmeyer as managing editor of the Globe.
Raising tobacco purchase age could come to Joplin
The discussion of Carl Junction’s latest public health and safety ordinance, which would raise the age to purchase and possess tobacco, nicotine and vapor products from age 18 to 21, may soon be echoed in Joplin, the Globe reported in Thursday's paper.
The Carl Junction City Council discussed and tabled such an ordinance after deciding it would like to hear more opinions from constituents on the matter before moving forward.
Joplin City Council member Keenan Cortez said he is a smoker who supports increasing the age to 21. He recently asked the Joplin council to revisit the topic.
The issue of whether to adopt tougher smoking regulations has been brought before Joplin City Council over the past few years, but members didn’t take any action on those requests.
