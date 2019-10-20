The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Oct. 14-18. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:

Joplin School Board names construction manager

Uncertain future: Columbia pupils make memories as cracks result in closure

Crack monitors are being used to keep track of structural concerns at Columbia Elementary School.Globe | Laurie Sisk

The Joplin School District plans to contract with Crossland Construction Co. to build a new elementary school to replace the aging Columbia and West Central schools, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.

The construction company, based in Columbus, Kansas, was selected for the position by the board last month from a pool of five candidates. The board in August had chosen Corner, Greer and Associates/DLR Architects as the project's architectural firm.

Neosho council proceeds with flood buyout application

The Neosho City Council approved the final steps required to complete its application for Community Development Block Grants, intended for buying out the properties of victims of 2017 flooding, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.

Neosho to begin process of buyouts from 2017 flood

Dorothy Humphrey, who owns five rental homes, shows some of the work that is left to do at her flood-damaged property in Neosho. The city of Neosho is taking steps to seeking funding that could be used to offer buyouts to residents whose property was damaged in the 2017 flooding. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Residency in one of the approved zones is generally required to participate in the buyout program, but does not obligate a property owner to sell the property.

The city has until the end of October to turn in the application to the state. The city expects to hear how much money will be awarded for buyouts in November or December. Offers to property owners are expected to be presented sometime in 2020.

11-year-old killed in Miami shooting

An 11-year-old girl was killed and two adults wounded in an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Miami that also left the alleged shooter dead, the Globe reported in Thursday's paper.

Candlelight vigil to honor 11-year-old shooting victim

Kayla Billings in an undated photo. Courtesy | Juette Muise

David Billings, 39, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Miami police chief said. The 11-year-old who was found dead at the scene was identified as Kayla Billings.

Billings’ ex-wife, Melissa Wallace, 38, and James Miller, also 38, were found shot at the residence. The child is the daughter of Wallace and Billings.

Andy Ostmeyer named editor of Joplin Globe

Andy Ostmeyer, managing editor of The Joplin Globe, was promoted to editor of the newspaper, the Globe reported in Friday's paper.

Andy Ostmeyer
Emily Younker

Ostmeyer succeeds longtime editor Carol Stark, who died of cancer in August. He will oversee the paper’s digital and print platforms, including magazines and other specialty publications.

Assistant Metro Editor Emily Younker, a native of Joplin, will succeed Ostmeyer as managing editor of the Globe.

Raising tobacco purchase age could come to Joplin

The discussion of Carl Junction’s latest public health and safety ordinance, which would raise the age to purchase and possess tobacco, nicotine and vapor products from age 18 to 21, may soon be echoed in Joplin, the Globe reported in Thursday's paper.

The Carl Junction City Council discussed and tabled such an ordinance after deciding it would like to hear more opinions from constituents on the matter before moving forward.

Joplin City Council member Keenan Cortez said he is a smoker who supports increasing the age to 21. He recently asked the Joplin council to revisit the topic.

Raising age to purchase, use tobacco products from age 18 to 21 could be reintroduced in Joplin

Shane Mullins, of SWMO Vape Shop in Joplin, exhales a draw off an atomizer on Wednesday. Local governments are considering raising the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping supplies to 21. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

The issue of whether to adopt tougher smoking regulations has been brought before Joplin City Council over the past few years, but members didn’t take any action on those requests.

