The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Oct. 21-26. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:
New supermarket opens in Joplin
Although the Save A Lot grocery store at 811 W. Seventh St. closed in June, the building didn’t sit vacant for long.
Hoping to fill a void left by the supermarket’s closure, as well as the April closing of the Price Cutter on Maiden Lane, a G&W Cash Saver supermarket moved into Save A Lot’s former building over the summer. After extensive renovation, the store opened to the public on Oct. 9.
The store is located just north of Crabby's Seafood Bar & Grill. The Joplin store is the 27th location for G&W Foods, but it's only the second in the Joplin metro area — the other being a G&W Foods store at 1605 Cherokee Ave. in Seneca.
JHS football clinches COC title
Following a Friday night win over Carl Junction, Joplin, now 9-0 for the season, clinched the Central Ozark Conference title in its second year in the conference.
“I am really excited for our guys,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “Our guys worked extremely hard for this. It was hard-fought tonight, but we persevered and got it done. I am really proud of the players and the coaching staff.”
Joplin clinched the top seed in the Class 6 District 3 bracket and will next host eighth-seeded Jefferson City (2-7) at Junge Field.
Agreement to seek Joplin tourism venue proposed
Three local organizations have agreed to work together to promote boosting Joplin's lodging sales tax from 4% to 6% to fund construction of an agreed-upon tourism venue.
The proposed agreement of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Advisory Board, the Joplin Sports Authority Board and the Southwest Missouri Lodging Association comes with a number of requirements that city leaders would have to implement for the agreement to be carried out. Any increase in the city's lodging tax rate would ultimately have to be authorized by a vote of the people.
Route D bridge opening date moved back
The $3 million construction project to replace the 84-year-old Route D bridge over Center Creek in Jasper County has hit a few snags and won’t be finished until the end of the year.
Nearly 6,000 drivers daily use the bridge, which has been shut down since construction began the first week of April. Traffic has been using detours on highways 171, 43 and 96. Completion and opening, initially slated for Sept. 1, has been pushed back to late December because of wet weather and construction issues.
Man charged with felony murder
A 28-year-old Joplin man was arraigned on a felony murder charge related to an accident involving a stolen tractor that killed another Joplin resident, Justin T. Workman.
Kendall L. Crosswhite entered pleas of innocent in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder and receiving stolen property. The murder charge was filed under the state's felony murder statute, which applies to deaths that result during the commission of another felony crime.
Crosswhite was taken into custody on the charges Wednesday in connection with the accident at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Lawrence County Road 2130, about two miles south of Stotts City. A John Deere 7230 tractor — equipped with a loader — overturned off the side of a bridge, trapping both Crosswhite and Workman beneath it, according to a preliminary accident report of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.