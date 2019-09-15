The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Sept. 9-13. In case you missed them, here's a recap:
Applications filed for medical pot facilities
Approximately 75 applications have been formally filed in Missouri to run medical marijuana operations in the southwest part of the state.
The applications — covering Jasper, Newton, Barry, Lawrence, Barton and Vernon counties — are among more than 2,100 total applications from businesses across Missouri, according to information from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
The department said more than half of the applicants — 1,163 — were seeking to operate one of the 192 dispensaries the state plans to license. Coming in second was applications for cultivation operations, with 554; the state plans to license just 60 ventures.
Joplin American Legion marks centennial
The Joplin affiliate of American Legion, called the Robert S. Thurman Post 13 in memory of a Joplin-area World War I serviceman, honored its 100th anniversary at its annual veterans expo at Memorial Hall. The national legion group, the country's largest wartime veterans service organization, in March formally recognized its centennial.
During a special presentation, Post 13 received congratulations, resolutions, proclamations and a U.S. flag from the Missouri Senate, Missouri House, city of Joplin, and representatives of U.S. Rep. Billy Long, of Missouri's 7th District, and Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
The affiliate boasted about 700 members when it started in September 1919; four years ago, membership consisted of just five people. But membership is on the rebound again; today there are about 275 members.
Man convicted of assault in stabbing
A Jasper County jury convicted Bradley Cook of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in a stabbing that cost Allen Johnson his right leg.
A jury of 10 women and two men found Cook, 33, guilty on both counts at the conclusion of a two-day trial in Jasper County Circuit Court during which Cook claimed to have been acting in self-defense when he stabbed the 23-year-old victim three times with a knife during a fight two years ago outside the front entrance of Watered Gardens in downtown Joplin.
United Way sets $825,000 goal
The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas set a 2019-20 fundraising campaign goal of $825,000.
Funding from United Way focuses on local agencies that work in one of three categories: education, health and financial stability. Specific strategies undertaken by those agencies and supported by United Way include ensuring that children enter school ready to succeed, promoting a healthy lifestyle and avoiding substance abuse, creating access to physical and dental health care, increasing employment skills and offering resources for financial literacy and affordable housing.
Jasper County deputy injured in shooting
A man found dead following an exchange of gunfire with Jasper County deputies was identified as Kenneth T. Ashburn, 28, of Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Justin Henry, a seven-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire with Ashburn about a mile east of the Missouri Southern State University campus in Joplin. Henry and three other deputies were responding to a call reporting a stolen vehicle when they came under fire from a man in an outbuilding, and Henry was shot in his right calf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.