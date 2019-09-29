The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Sept. 23-27. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:

Bonnie and Clyde shotgun stays in Joplin

A sawed-off shotgun used by some of history's most notorious criminals in a Joplin gunfight with law enforcement officials was sold at auction, the Globe reported in Tuesday's paper.

And it won't leave Joplin, according to auction organizers. The bidder, who wanted to remain anonymous, won the lot for $68,750. The man who bought it understood the weapon's significance to Joplin, including its connection to history and the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers.

It was one of several items related to Bonnie and Clyde and the Barrow Gang that RR Auction, based in Boston, offered in its recent auction.

Two charged in wake of Liberal school fire

The Barton County prosecutor filed charges Tuesday against two men in connection with several cases of arson, the most recent of which involved the former Liberal High School building and elementary gymnasium, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.

Barton County Sheriff Mitchell Shaw's staff arrested Nathan L. Jones, 27, and Thomas J. Ingram, 24. The Liberal School District was closed Monday and Tuesday.

A probable-cause statement submitted to the prosecuting attorney's office alleges that the two suspects were involved in both school fires as well as several others in recent weeks.

Hundreds check out Carl Junction's new library

Roughly 200 children, families and senior citizens visited Carl Junction’s new community library in the media room of the Community Center after volunteer organizers cut the ribbon, marking its official launch, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.

It was an emotional event for organizers, who worked countless hours to establish the library after a tax proposal to launch a library was rejected by voters in April. Carl Junction had been the largest municipality in Jasper County without a library.

About 6,000 books now line the shelves and walls of the media room. Another 3,000 to 4,000 books remain in storage and will be rotated in gradually. Books, both fiction and nonfiction, were donated by area residents.

Joplin Schools closes Columbia safe room, gym

The Joplin School District closed the safe room and gymnasium at Columbia Elementary School while it works with local engineers to determine whether it remains safe for long-term occupancy, the Globe reported in Thursday's paper.

That portion of the school, 610 W. F St., has already been closed for use as a Federal Emergency Management Agency-certified safe room because of structural issues undermining the integrity of the building. The safe room was added to the school in 2016.

But until now, it had remained open for students and staff to use as a gymnasium. The school district has been watching the slow deterioration of Columbia and its new safe room for years, but over the summer, officials said that some of its issues have begun to accelerate.

Watered Gardens receives honor, $10,000 prize

After receiving more than 30% of the total vote, Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission was declared the grand prize recipient of the World News Group’s 14th annual Hope Awards for Effective Compassion, the Globe reported in Friday's paper.

World News Group, which publishes a Christian magazine and is based in North Carolina, selected five faith-based finalists worldwide for the award.

Watered Gardens was established in Joplin in 2000 by James and Marsha Whitford, a couple who saw a need to do more for the homeless and poor populations in the community. As part of the award, the mission also received a $10,000 cash prize, which will go toward any of its provided services.