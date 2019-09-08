The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Sept. 2-6. In case you missed them, here's a recap:
JHS athlete dies after practice
Kadin Roberts-Day, a Joplin High School sophomore and football player, died shortly after an indoor practice at Kaminsky Gymnasium, the Globe reported Thursday. The school district said the death was due to cardiac arrest.
The Jasper County coroner later told the Globe that it appeared asthma was a contributing factor to Roberts-Day's death.
Out of respect for Roberts-Day, the school district postponed its Friday night game against Webb City to Saturday night.
I-44 crash kills three
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 east of the Missouri Highway 249 interchange.
Sraddha Ojha Khanal, of Blue Springs, and Shanta Khanal and Govinda Khanal, both from Nepal, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation by the major crash team of the Joplin Police Department.
Application approved for Memorial Hall study
A resolution authorizing a grant application to pay for a study of Memorial Hall in order to apply for historic designation won approval from the Joplin City Council.
The council heard from the president and chief financial officer of the arts organization Connect2Culture in support of the measure to apply for grant money to conduct a study of the hall for a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
Historic recognition of the nearly 100-year-old hall has been a priority of the city's Historic Preservation Commission for several years. A grant would fund a study of the site and the building to establish a record of its role in Joplin history and would provide tax credits if a private group chose in the future to preserve or restore the building.
Bohlander sentenced to prison in Cherokee County death
Ty Bohlander, 23, was sentenced to 59 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and 36 months of post-release supervision for the 2017 death of James A. McFarland, 64, of Tulsa.
Bohlander and his mother, Diana Bohlander, 58, pleaded guilty in July as part of an agreement to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of McFarland, whose body was found April 30, 2017, along a road in southeast Cherokee County.
The Bohlanders and McFarland were known to be hanging out together in the weeks preceding McFarland’s death. Authorities have said the trio's only connection to Cherokee County was the location of the victim's body.
Medicaid advocates seek public vote
Advocates who want to make more Missourians eligible for Medicaid health care are trying to put the issue to a public vote.
The Healthcare for Missouri campaign announced plans to collect more than 170,000 signatures in an attempt to get a Medicaid expansion proposal on the 2020 ballot. Medicaid is a state and federal health insurance program for children, low-income adults and people with disabilities.
Missouri's Republican-led Legislature has long fought against efforts to do so, arguing that expansion could be expensive and that Medicaid needs to be revamped before it's grown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.