The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Sept. 16-21. In case you missed them, here's a recap:
Rotary clubs celebrate new sculpture garden
The Rotary Sculpture Garden at Joplin’s Mercy Park is coming together.
Sculptures, each with their own stone foundation, have been set into place alongside the park’s walking trail. There are nine sculptures so far, with more to come in the future.
Two years in the making, the sculpture garden is the latest addition to the park that also features a reflective pond with water fountains and a butterfly mural. It has been a joint effort of Joplin’s two Rotary clubs.
Second defendant sentenced in manslaughter case
Diana Bohlander was sentenced to 59 months in prison on a conviction of voluntary manslaughter for the 2017 slaying of James A. McFarland, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She and her son, Ty Bohlander, were hanging out with McFarland weeks before McFarland's body was discovered April 30, 2017, along a road in southeast Cherokee County. Investigators believe Ty Bohlander and McFarland got into an altercation during which McFarland suffered blunt force trauma to his head that killed him.
The Bohlanders were allowed to plead guilty to reduced counts of voluntary manslaughter in July.
MSSU governing board starts presidential search
The Board of Governors at Missouri Southern State University will begin accepting nominations from campus and community groups to form a committee to oversee the search for the university's sixth president.
That committee will consist of representatives from the university's faculty senate, staff senate, student senate, alumni association, foundation, administration and Lionbackers booster club. It also will have representatives from the city of Joplin and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The full search committee will be approved and named at the Board of Governors' Nov. 21 meeting. It will aid the board in finding an individual to succeed Alan Marble, who recently announced his intent to retire as MSSU president on June 30, 2020.
Man who shot deputy faces federal indictment
A federal grand jury indictment of E.F. Fitchpatrick Jr. on drug-trafficking and firearm charges was unsealed and made public a day after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a state firearm conviction related to the shooting of a Jasper County deputy at a Joplin motel.
The U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri said Fitchpatrick, 46, was charged in a four-count indictment related to the shooting of Deputy Nolan Murray on March 1, 2017, at the Econo Lodge Motel in Joplin.
The federal indictment charges Fitchpatrick with participating in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine from Feb. 18 to March 1, 2017, and with possessing the drug with intent to distribute. It further charges him with discharging a firearm in the course of drug trafficking and with being a felon and unlawful user of a controlled substance while in possession of that firearm.
Franklin Tech hosts annual ag expo
Joplin High School and middle school students attended Franklin Technology Center’s sixth annual Ag Expo.
Organized by Joplin High School FFA officers and members, the event brought in an assortment of vendors to teach students more about agriculture as it exists in today’s society.
