Health officials issue hepatitis A warning

Local health officials are seeing hepatitis A cases that, while still low in numbers, could easily increase if precautions are not taken, especially by those most at risk, the Globe reported in Tuesday's paper.

Cynthia Burnham, medical services coordinator for the Joplin Health Department, demonstrates preparing a hepatitis A vaccine on Monday at the department. The state of Missouri has reported 492 cases in the past two years. Burnham said Joplin typically sees zero to one case a year, but five have been reported so far this year. Globe | Roger Nomer

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by a virus. It can cause a mild illness for a few weeks or a severe sickness that can last months.

Anyone can contract hepatitis A because food and drinks can be infected by trace amounts of fecal contamination. Those who most often get it are people experiencing homelessness and those who work with them, intravenous and nonintravenous drug users, men who have sex with other men, and people with blood-clotting disorders.

KCU secures $30 million for dental school

Less than five months after announcing it will bring a dental school to Joplin, the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences is nearing its fundraising goal to make the new program a reality, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.

college of dental medicine

This artist's rendering shows what a College of Dental Medicine will look like on the Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. Courtesy | KCU

The university has secured 75% of its $40 million fundraising goal, which will make up half of the overall $80 million cost of construction of a new College of Dental Medicine on KCU's Joplin campus.

college of dental medicine 2

This artist's rendering shows a College of Dental Medicine on the Joplin campus of Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. Courtesy | KCU

Those pledges include $10 million from the Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance; $10 million from Harry M. Cornell; $6 million from the Sunderland Foundation; and additional gifts from businessman Rudy Farber, physician Larry McIntire and the Farber Foundation. The remaining $40 million has been pledged by KCU itself.

Micro-apartments tackle lack of low-income housing

Officials with several agencies and churches conducted a groundbreaking ceremony last week for a duplex in the 1400 block of Central Street, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.

Micro-apartments hoped to be a model for tackling lack of low-income housing

Members of One Joplin and officials with Habitat for Humanity, the United Methodist Church, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and others break ground Tuesday for a new duplex in the 1400 block of Central Street. The duplex will feature two apartments intended for low-income residents. Globe | Joe Hadsall

Officials with One Joplin hope the duplex, composed of two micro-apartments, can be a model for increasing the amount of housing available to low-income residents.

At 1,104 square feet, it will feature two one-bedroom apartments that have a bathroom, kitchen and living area, and that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Each apartment will have a refrigerator, oven with stovetop, washer and dryer, and the bathroom doubles as a storm shelter.

Negotiations begin on Jasper County construction project

Contract negotiations have begun between the Jasper County Commission and Crossland Construction on a project to build a new Joplin courts building, a new courtroom at the Carthage courthouse and an expansion of the Jasper County Jail, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.

Jasper County officials say new Joplin courthouse needed

From the left: Jasper County Deputies James Marler and Gary Mason scans items on Friday at the entrance of the Jasper County Courts Building. Globe | Laurie Sisk

Commissioners met with Crossland representatives to begin to negotiate terms of a potential contract for the job, including price and a construction timeline. If a deal can be struck, the commission will consider a final contract at an upcoming meeting.

Joplin Trails Coalition awarded $100,000 grant

The Joplin Trails Coalition has been awarded a grant of $100,067 from the Missouri Recreational Trails Program that will be used to upgrade and connect sections of the Ruby Jack Trail in northern Jasper County, the Globe reported in Thursday's paper.

Ruby Jack Trail

Joplin Trails Coalition volunteers concentrate on cleanup earlier this year on the Ruby Jack Trail in Oronogo. 

The 16-mile trail extends from Carthage to the Kansas state line, passing through Carl Junction and Oronogo, and the money will be used to upgrade a stretch of the trail from just west of County Road 240 to County Road 270, near Missouri Highway 171.

That would connect the eastern section of the trail that is already done to a two-mile section that is done in Carl Junction, making 14 miles upgraded from Carthage to the west side of Carl Junction.

