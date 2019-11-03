The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe during Oct. 28-Nov.1. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:
Health officials issue hepatitis A warning
Local health officials are seeing hepatitis A cases that, while still low in numbers, could easily increase if precautions are not taken, especially by those most at risk, the Globe reported in Tuesday's paper.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by a virus. It can cause a mild illness for a few weeks or a severe sickness that can last months.
Anyone can contract hepatitis A because food and drinks can be infected by trace amounts of fecal contamination. Those who most often get it are people experiencing homelessness and those who work with them, intravenous and nonintravenous drug users, men who have sex with other men, and people with blood-clotting disorders.
KCU secures $30 million for dental school
Less than five months after announcing it will bring a dental school to Joplin, the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences is nearing its fundraising goal to make the new program a reality, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.
The university has secured 75% of its $40 million fundraising goal, which will make up half of the overall $80 million cost of construction of a new College of Dental Medicine on KCU's Joplin campus.
Those pledges include $10 million from the Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance; $10 million from Harry M. Cornell; $6 million from the Sunderland Foundation; and additional gifts from businessman Rudy Farber, physician Larry McIntire and the Farber Foundation. The remaining $40 million has been pledged by KCU itself.
Micro-apartments tackle lack of low-income housing
Officials with several agencies and churches conducted a groundbreaking ceremony last week for a duplex in the 1400 block of Central Street, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.
Officials with One Joplin hope the duplex, composed of two micro-apartments, can be a model for increasing the amount of housing available to low-income residents.
At 1,104 square feet, it will feature two one-bedroom apartments that have a bathroom, kitchen and living area, and that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Each apartment will have a refrigerator, oven with stovetop, washer and dryer, and the bathroom doubles as a storm shelter.
Negotiations begin on Jasper County construction project
Contract negotiations have begun between the Jasper County Commission and Crossland Construction on a project to build a new Joplin courts building, a new courtroom at the Carthage courthouse and an expansion of the Jasper County Jail, the Globe reported in Wednesday's paper.
Commissioners met with Crossland representatives to begin to negotiate terms of a potential contract for the job, including price and a construction timeline. If a deal can be struck, the commission will consider a final contract at an upcoming meeting.
Joplin Trails Coalition awarded $100,000 grant
The Joplin Trails Coalition has been awarded a grant of $100,067 from the Missouri Recreational Trails Program that will be used to upgrade and connect sections of the Ruby Jack Trail in northern Jasper County, the Globe reported in Thursday's paper.
The 16-mile trail extends from Carthage to the Kansas state line, passing through Carl Junction and Oronogo, and the money will be used to upgrade a stretch of the trail from just west of County Road 240 to County Road 270, near Missouri Highway 171.
That would connect the eastern section of the trail that is already done to a two-mile section that is done in Carl Junction, making 14 miles upgraded from Carthage to the west side of Carl Junction.
