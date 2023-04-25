A rural Joplin man was granted three suspended sentences when he pleaded guilty this month to first-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen identities and unlawful possession of a firearm.
James B. Akard, 43, took a plea offer April 17 in Jasper County Circuit Court that resulted in three suspended sentences of seven years each. Akard's plea deal with the prosecutor's office also dismissed a felony count of receiving stolen property and both felony and misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a credit device.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain, assessed the defendant the underlying sentences and placed him on supervised probation for five years.
Akard was arrested April 19, 2022, on four of his five felony counts after a three-month investigation by Carthage police. Joplin police obtained an arrest warrant for the next day for the stolen property and misdemeanor credit device counts.
Investigators developed Akard and Amy C. Feagan, 38, as suspects in the theft of a woman's purse Jan. 8, 2022, at the Carthage YMCA and the subsequent use of her bank cards in purchases made at a convenience store in Duenweg and the Academy Sports store in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that the victim's identity also was used to make an attempted purchase at a jewelry store and to obtain a line of credit from a loan company that was used to finance a purchase from a furniture store.
In March 2022, the pair became suspects in a vehicle burglary and theft of credit cards in Carthage and use or attempted use of the cards at stores in Webb City through the examination of video surveillance footage. According to a probable-cause affidavit, they also were linked to the theft of a pickup truck in Carthage after the theft of the truck's key and the victim's wallet from a locker at the Carthage YMCA.
The document further alleges that they were tied to another vehicle break-in the same month in Carthage and use of that victim's debit cards at the Lowe's store in Carthage.
Jasper County deputies and Carthage and Joplin police finally obtained and served a search warrant April 19, 2022, on the couple's residence on Central City Road and arrested the pair, seizing a firearm, forged checks, stolen driver's licenses, Social Security cards and other forms of identification in the process, according to the affidavit.
Feagan was ordered in January to stand trial on 13 felony counts stemming from the investigation.
