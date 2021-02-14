In case you're wondering, that's a polar vortex outside your window.
According to Anthony Lupo, a professor of atmospheric science in the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, a polar vortex is an area of low pressure that develops over the polar regions during winter.
The vortex is generally confined to the far northerly latitudes, but it can expand and be carried south along with the jet stream, and according to a statement from MU, Lupo said that is what is happening now.
At the same time, there's what he characterized as a “blocking pattern” in the East Pacific and Alaska — a ridge in the jet stream that prevents other weather systems from moving in, leading to the extended period of extremely cold weather.
He likened it to the defensive line on a football team keeping the quarterback from advancing.
Typically, the blocking pattern can last from a few days to a few weeks. Lupo said most forecasts keep the polar vortex in place until Friday, Feb. 19, or Saturday, Feb. 20, before things return to normal.
According to Lupo, "In other words, we can expect the cold weather to hang around for at least another week. I think we’re all ready for the quarterback to break through that defensive line and take the coldest weather with him! But until then, we will continue to see bracingly cold weather."
The Joplin Police Department meanwhile is advising residents accumulation is continuing and most roadways are now covered and becoming slick.
People who have to be out and about are advised to use caution and allow enough time and distance to brake safely.
