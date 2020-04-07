NEOSHO, Mo. — More than 300,000 eggs were donated Tuesday to Ozarks Food Harvest by Neosho-based Opal Foods in what has become an annual Easter tradition.
This year's donation of 25,200 dozen eggs brings Opal Foods' cumulative gift to 3.6 million eggs since 2008. Ozarks Food Harvest is a Springfield-based regional food bank that aims to meet the needs of residents in 28 Missouri counties, including those in Southwest Missouri.
“Eggs are an essential item, and they're increasingly hard to find, with food supply chains being so disrupted right now because of COVID-19," said Bart Brown, president and CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. "Eggs are a gold mine of nutrition and are a really efficient and cost-effective means of getting plenty of protein to hungry folks."
All of the eggs will be distributed to area families by Easter thanks to a network of the food bank's local partners, including Crosslines Ministries in Joplin and Carthage, Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Mission Joplin, Independent Living Center and more.
"Over the years, we've gotten feedback from clients who say that because of this donation, they were able to both have eggs to eat and color eggs with their children," Brown said. "That's something intangible that a lot of us take for granted. Being able to participate in that holiday tradition is not always in reach, and this donation makes it possible."
Opal Foods is a franchisee of Eggland’s Best and produces eggs in Missouri, Colorado and Iowa. The company, headquartered in Neosho, employs more than 300 people. Huntington Woods Logistics delivered the eggs free of charge.
“The Opal Foods team is honored to enter our 13th year of partnering with Ozarks Foods Harvest this Easter season,” said Brock Peterson, president of Opal Foods, in a statement. “During this time of extreme uncertainty for communities facing the COVID-19 crisis, Opal Foods is proud to help these communities in any way possible.”
Without partnerships like this one, Brown said, the current reach of Ozarks Food Harvest would simply not be possible, as more than 80% of the food bank's donations are because of corporate giving.
"It's places like Opal Foods, General Mills, Kraft Foods, Schreiber Products ... these are the gasoline that runs our engines," Brown said. "It's a big impact, especially in times like this with all the panic buying, when even if you have money to buy food, you might not be able to find it. Corporate partnerships allow us to step up and do more."
