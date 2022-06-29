Cities throughout the area are celebrating our nation’s Independence Day with firework shows and parades over the next several days leading up to the holiday Monday.
The following cities in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma will be having Independence Day events:
Missouri
• JOPLIN: The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with Missouri Southern State University to host Joplin’s Independence Day celebration beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium, located on the university campus.
Food vendors will open at 5:30 p.m. in the stadium parking lot, and the stadium opens at 7 p.m. Live music from The Mixtapes begins at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9:45 p.m. There is no fee for admission. Seating will be available in the stadium and along the grass around the field. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Details: 417-625-4750.
• CARTHAGE: The Carthage Chamber of Commerce, the city of Carthage and Carthage Parks and Recreation are putting on the annual Red, White and Boom event all day on Monday at Carthage Municipal Park, 521 Robert Ellis Young Drive.
The 23rd annual Red, White and Boom 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk will kick off at 7 a.m. with on-site registration opening at 6 a.m. The registration fee is $35. The Fair Acres YMCA will be sponsoring a free community swim from noon to 8 p.m. Food trucks and vendors open at 2 p.m.
There will also be free rides at Kiwanis Kiddieland beginning at 2 p.m. The watermelon feed will begin at 5 p.m. with live entertainment from Cole Morris at 5 p.m. and Stone Country at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Details: 417-358-2373.
• CARL JUNCTION: Carl Junction’s Fourth of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday along Main Street; it will be followed by another parade later in the day in Briarbrook.
There’s no cost to enter. Registration will be held in the red tent from 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Monday between Pennell and Broadway. Participants will line up between the Carl Junction Elementary School buildings at 9 a.m., and judging will start promptly at 9:30 a.m.
There will also be a Miss and Mister Carl Junction this year. Prizes and trophies will be distributed at the Carl Junction Community Center after the parade, and participants must be present to win. Categories include Most Patriotic Pet, Most Decorated Golf Cart and Most Patriotic Firecrackers on Wheels. The event will go on rain or shine.
Briarbrook Golf Course and Pool, located at 502 Briarbrook Drive in Carl Junction, will host a parade at 7 p.m. Monday. Registration and lineup will take place between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. outside of the Pro-Shop. Decorated golf carts, bikes, wagons, walkers and pets are welcome. Winners will be awarded for Most Patriotic, Spirit of Briarbrook, Most Creative, Firecracker Award, Star-Spangled Pet and Judge’s Choice. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
Details: 417-649-8846.
Kansas
• PITTSBURG: The 35th Infantry Division Band and the Four State Symphonic Winds band will perform patriotic tunes in a free public concert starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer St. at Pittsburg State University.
It is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. The Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. It will be a shared concert with the Four State Symphonic Winds band, which will perform its own repertoire under the direction of Craig Fuchs.
The 35th Infantry Division Band was formed April 18, 1922. Now under the command and control of the 69th Troop Command of the Kansas Army National Guard, it represents the governor and the state's resident soldiers. The organization includes a concert band, a marching band, and numerous music support teams that provide a variety of music genres, including classic military marches, rock ’n’ roll and jazz.
Details: 620-235-4536.
• PITTSBURG: Pittsburg’s two-day Independence Day celebration will take place Sunday and Monday in Lincoln Park, 813 Memorial Drive.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday with Kiddieland open until 6 p.m. Arts, crafts and food vendors will be available from noon to dusk. A cornhole tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Live entertainment from Whiskey Outlaws will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the J.J. Richards Band Shell.
On Monday, the event kicks off with free sunrise yoga from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Four Oaks Golf Course. A 5K will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the golf course followed by a fishing derby from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lincoln Park. Live entertainment will be available from 6 to 10 p.m., with the fireworks display to follow after 10 p.m.
Details: 620-231-8310.
• COLUMBUS: Columbus Kansas Fire Rescue will be hosting its first Freedom Fest beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Columbus City Park on South Kansas Avenue.
Fireworks will start at dark. The event will include games, competitions, a cornhole tournament, face painting, water slides, a dunk tank, inflatables, helicopter rides, food, raffles and music. Live music will begin at 8 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning around 9:30 p.m.
Details: 620-429-1592.
• BAXTER SPRINGS: The city of Baxter Springs is having its Independent Day celebration Light Up the Sky with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the West 19th St. ballfields.
The fireworks show begins at dark. Past events included a parade downtown in the morning, as well as craft vendors, food and arts and crafts.
Details: 620-856-2114.
Oklahoma
• MIAMI: The city of Miami, the Peoria Tribe and Buffalo Run Casino & Resort will be presenting a Fourth of July celebration from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at Buffalo Run field, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with free activities running through 7 p.m. There will be a ninja course, a helicopter flyover, a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, balloon art, a photo booth and more. The Miami Fire Department will offer free hot dogs while supplies last. The Hype Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark.
Details: 918-542-7140.
• COMMERCE: Commerce Fire, Commerce Fire Auxiliary and the city of Commerce are hosting a Fourth of July celebration with a fireworks display Friday night at Commerce High School.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Live music will be performed by the band Full Throttle starting at 6 p.m. Vendors will include Frozen Elephant and the Juice Box. Guests may bring their lawn chairs.
Details: 918-675-5167.
• WYANDOTTE: The Wyandotte Nation will be hosting its annual fireworks display Saturday at the powwow grounds, located 5 miles east of Wyandotte on Highway 60 and across from Indigo Sky.
The event will include music, vendors and fireworks. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Live music will be provided by the D.J. Gragg band. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Guests may bring lawn chairs or blankets. No personal fireworks or alcohol will be allowed.
Details: 918-678-2297.
