Instant Karma in downtown Joplin has closed, and an "everything-must-go" sale is planned for this weekend.
The news was announced Friday on the Facebook page of the Joplin restaurant, 527 S. Main St.
"It's time to close Instant Karma. That's not something we say lightly. Trust us, we've given it a lot of thought. With the state of things and the uncertain road ahead for the restaurant industry, it's just time," co-owner Suzanne Miller wrote. "We love Karma. It's our home. We love our staff, past and present — every single person who's shared this journey with us.
"... We built Karma with next to nothing — just Jason's amazing creativity and a lot of long, long hours," the post says, referring to Miller's co-owner and husband, Jason Miller. "It's been a decade of happiness. Thank you, Joplin."
Instant Karma opened in 2010 as Instant Karma Gourmet Hot Dogs, a restaurant that offered a variety of hot dogs inspired by flavors Jason Miller encountered as an art student in New York City. The restaurant received awards from magazines for its cuisine. Its success and expansion into burgers led to the Millers opening Eagle Drive-In in 2011, reimagining the former restaurant into offering a diversified lineup of gourmet burgers made from elk and bison.
The couple also temporarily operated Midtown Pizza Kitchen, which occupied the same space as The Kitchen Pass, and Jasper's Juicery, which was located in the 100 block of Main Street. Both of those restaurants previously closed.
Jason Miller told the Globe last fall that he was struggling to keep the restaurants open, adding that "the market is tough" and they were "worn out."
The Millers could not be reached for comment. There was no update on plans for Eagle Drive-In; no announcement was made Friday afternoon on that restaurant's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.