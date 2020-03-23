Integris Hospital will hold a medical supply donation drive from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Grove facility's parking lot, 900 E. 13th St., and from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Miami facility's parking lot, at the intersection of Steve Owens and B Street.
The health system is asking the public to donate masks, nitrile gloves, eye protection, impermeable gowns, touchless thermometers, hand sanitizer, bleach wipes and disinfectant wipes.
"We know these items are scarce right now, but this type of personal protective equipment is the only barrier between us and the disease," officials said in a statement on Facebook. "We need it to not only protect ourselves, but the community at large."
