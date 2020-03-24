MIAMI, Okla. — Integris Hospital will launch a new free online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if they have symptoms that could be consistent with COVID-19.
The idea is to keep people from flooding local emergency rooms and physician clinics by providing information or redirecting low-acuity cases to more appropriate care settings, officials said.
The symptom checker uses an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot to walk people through key questions related to their current health and provides a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
Access the Integris Symptom Checker program at integrisok.com. The pop-up that appears on the screen is the chatbot.
The program is not compatible with Internet Explorer. The supported browser versions are Edge version 42 or higher, Chrome version 72.0.3626 or higher, Safari version 12 or higher and Firefox version 60 or higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.