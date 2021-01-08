MIAMI, Okla. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect in an apparent home burglary by the occupant of the residence early today in Miami.

Officers responded to a call at 12:16 a.m. reporting a burglary in progress in the 900 block of B Street N.W. during which the caller stated he had shot the intruder, according to a news release from the Miami Police Department.

A person discovered wounded at the scene was taken to Integris Miami Hospital where they were pronounced deceased at 12:54 a.m., according to police. The names of those involved in the shooting have yet to be released pending further investigation.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

