NOEL, Mo. — DNA has been collected and dental X-rays are being taken in an effort to identify a woman's body discovered on a hillside northeast of Noel.
The significantly decomposed body found near a suitcase on a steep hillside along U.S. Highway 59 is believed to be that of a white woman about 5 feet 5 inches tall, according to McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall. The sheriff said a medical examiner in Springfield who looked at the body this week could not determine what the woman's weight may have been.
Hall said the medical examiner who conducted an autopsy Tuesday at Southwest Missouri Forensics in Springfield believes she was about 40 years old. Investigators with the sheriff's office had estimated prior to autopsy that she might be in her 20s or 30s.
The cause and manner of the woman's death remain undetermined. The medical examiner could find no gunshot or stab wounds. The McDonald County coroner is awaiting toxicology test results before ruling on the death, the sheriff said.
A forensic dentist is in the process of taking X-rays and the DNA collected at the autopsy will be sent off for comparisons with state and national databases. Hall expects those comparisons to take some time before results are available.
In the meantime, McDonald County investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine which missing person cases might match up with the body discovered on the hillside.
The discovery of a suitcase on the hillside near the body is suggestive of a homicide. Investigators have some reason to believe the body had been inside the suitcase at some point. The hillside is believed to be where the body was disposed and not the murder scene.
Joplin Police Department investigators have talked to McDonald County investigators about the discovery. Joplin police Sgt. Andy Blair told the Globe there is no reason at this time to believe the body is that of missing Joplin resident Sarah Burton. She disappeared a year ago at the age of 28.
"We have no involvement in what they're doing at this point," Blair said.
He said it is the McDonald County Sheriff's Department's case to work and Joplin police, like other law enforcement agencies, will await what additional information may come out of the investigation there.
