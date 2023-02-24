As a March 10 deadline looms for residents to vacate a pair of apartment buildings that city officials have said are unsafe, members of the Joplin Building Board of Appeals on Friday said there is a need to move forward on action to declare them dangerous and in need of demolition.
Building department and fire inspectors since October had been working with the owner, David Carey, in an effort to correct unsafe conditions, city officials said in January after they issued an order for tenants to vacate the buildings at 117 and 121 S. Byers Ave.
That was done because conditions had become worse instead of better as city building and fire inspectors checked out the Carey properties.
"It has culminated in a significant threat to life and safety," said Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn when the city issued a condemnation order requiring tenants to move. "These are issues that cannot be corrected quickly. The landlord has put the city in the position of having to protect residents because it is so serious."
The board conducted a finding of fact hearing Friday on the apartment buildings.
While residents of the neighborhood testified Friday that the board should act quickly to rid the city of what they said had been a longtime nuisance, a representative of a property management company, Pro X, stepped forward to say that company has a contract to buy the apartment buildings.
Pro X intends to renovate the buildings top to bottom if the deal goes through, said Dustin Mellies, director of project management and maintenance for Pro X Management and Realty.
He said the company has a contract with the owner that gave 30 days to get subcontractors lined up to repair the buildings. He said the company has been buying and fixing properties in that area and recently completed a house across Second Street from the apartment buildings.
"It was quite the project," he said. "If anybody's been in that neighborhood, now that house has made a complete 180 (turnaround) and it's getting ready to have a tenant in it."
The company is focusing on repairing and building properties in that area, he said, because of the other work going in the nearby historic neighborhood of Murphysburg, such as the Historical Houses project and the Olivia building. Those are lifting property values and making the area more desirable to renters and homebuyers.
Pro X owns or manages about 450 properties in the Joplin area and about the same number in the Pittsburg, Kansas, area.
The company is prepared to spend $800,000 to $900,000 on the apartment buildings and will likely close the deal within the next week if the company's budget is nailed down, Mellies told the building board.
Asked if the company intended to demolish the buildings and build new structures, Mellies said that the apartment buildings are structurally sound with no settlement of the foundation, rot or termite damage, so the plan is to repair the buildings inside and out.
"So your firm is intent to fix this up, fix these nasty properties up," asked board member Christopher Tucker. "Really go in there. It's a lot of work, the outside and everything, the windows , and really make it look good for the city of Joplin."
Mellies said the plan was to fully repair the exterior, replace all the 144 windows and remove some that exist in the showers of the apartments.
The building does have asbestos and the company prefers to encapsulate that but may have to do removal.
The heating and air system also will be replaced.
"Everyone in this building is lucky that building is not burned to the ground," Mellies said. "It's open flame. That's what they're heating with right now."
In response to questions about the company's willingness to fund repairs, Mellies said, "We wouldn't be there if we didn't have the capital. We do have a budget but there is a number where it just doesn't make sense to remodel this structure. If we can get our estimates and bids back within that range, the capital is there."
Three people who live in the neighborhood of the apartment buildings testified Friday that the board should take action soon. City officials acknowledged receiving a letter signed by 90 residents seeking quick and final action on the buildings the residents say have been allowed to remain as nuisances for decades.
Resident Mark Callihan said he requested the number of police calls made to the apartments over a two-year period and found there were 231 for things like assault, kidnapping, domestic violence and other crimes. The buildings have brought a stream of people who cause problems throughout the neighborhood, he said.
"You don't save a place like this, you get rid of it," Callihan said. "Help us save our neighborhood."
Another nearby resident, Sandra Pommert, said she testified against keeping the property when it was cited for safety violations in 2016.
She said the substandard property brings all property values down.
"Please do the right thing and don't let this pinnacle of squalor be anything but a vacant lot," she said.
Another resident, Jim Brooks, said he returned to the neighborhood after living elsewhere because of the city's effort to revitalize declining neighborhoods and remove dilapidated housing.
"The city also needs to take a stand against predatory landlords," he said.
After the testimony, Tucker asked city officials if the building could be ordered demolished as a result of the testimony.
Assistant City Attorney Jordan Paul said he would be concerned that action could make the city subject to a lawsuit because the notice sent to the owner was for a finding of fact hearing, not a demolition hearing. Additionally, the city has a prescribed process for the action.
However, it was agreed that a demolition hearing could be held at the board's next meeting, set for March 24, because the city would have time to provide notice.
The building's owner was not at Friday's hearing. Afterward, Carey could not be reached for comment.
Last month, he said he had made numerous repairs for months and thought he had done most of the work specified by city officials.
Carey had said he had made repairs in past years and in 2016, when conditions with the buildings were cited as dangerous and he appeared before the building board. Repairs were made then under the oversight of the city’s Building Board of Appeals.
Kyle Denham, chairman of the building board, said at Friday's hearing that "last time (in 2016) he did the minimum and it was still the slum it always was."
