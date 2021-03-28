Another renovation plan is in the works for a former Range Line convention hotel, but the project has been slowed because of damage caused by thieves removing electrical wiring and metal pipes from the building to sell for scrap.
An investment group, Hotel Development Advisors based in Woburn, Massachusetts, is planning repairs to the former Holiday Inn, 3615 S. Range Line Road.
A contractor for the investors, Patrick Wood, told the Joplin Building Board of Appeals on Friday that bids have been taken for repairs, but electrical system and plumbing repair bids came in higher than budgeted.
"Electric and plumbing, they are the two items in the hotel where we have the most theft," Wood said.
Building plans had previously been prepared for the construction work, "but since there has been so much theft, we need to have an architect and engineers go through and verify all of the infrastructure that's there," he said. Contractors also have to document for themselves exactly where wiring and plumbing have been removed to determine repair costs.
Building board member and architect Kyle Denham asked if there is a contingency plan if the infrastructure cannot be repaired within budget estimates. There are ongoing discussions about how to do that, Wood said.
Once repair costs are nailed down, construction work should begin in August or September, he said.
The building board voted to hear another update on the project April 23, the date of its next meeting.
Two Joplin firefighters escaped injury in the building in May when they fell into the hotel's swimming pool while trying to maneuver in full gear in a smoky fire. The fire was believed to have been set by thieves who were burning plastic insulation to expose the copper wire they had torn from the building. The fire department said the pool was full of rancid water and the two firefighters managed to lift themselves out despite wearing heavy firefighting gear.
The building now is being monitored by police and fire authorities as well as city building officials, according to information given at the building board hearing.
The hotel was built in 1987 in conjunction with the former Hammons Trade Center, later known as the Joplin Convention and Trade Center. Together they offered the largest convention and trade show spaces available in Joplin. The hotel building has 262 rooms.
After the developer, John Q. Hammons, died in 2013, the hotel operated for a short time and then was acquired by a Florida investment group that planned to renovate it under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand. That effort failed in 2016 after substantial work had been done but was not finished. Since then, the building has sat vacant.
Joplin's chief building official, Bryan Wicklund, said Friday the investment group that currently owns it specializes in renovating hotels that the group then operates or sells.
The building board is monitoring the progress of repairs on the hotel, but it has the authority to declare it a dangerous building and order it demolished if work on it stalls.
