As Joplin prepares to incorporate the iris into its 150th anniversary in just a couple of years, The Tri-State Iris Society will hold a showing of the famous city flower from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St.
The iris was first named the city flower in 1938, after it was recommended by several city organizations including the chamber of commerce, the Rotary Club and the American Legion.
“The fact that the Garden Club had planted 30,000 iris bulbs in beds along the main roadways leading into Joplin was instrumental in having it recognized as the city flower,” said Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, in an email to the Globe. “The perennial plant’s wide variety of colors and its long blooming season made it especially attractive.”
The flower was also endorsed by the president of the Missouri Florists Association at the time, as it was a “hardy flower” that, once planted, could withstand all the harsh weather that comes with Joplin.
The Saturday showing of the flower will not only act as a celebration of the iris, but also as an educational experience. The event will teach residents how to plant and care for the flower, which will tie perfectly into the city’s plans for Joplin’s birthday in 2023.
Diane Reid Adams, a member of the City Council, said during Joplin's 148th birthday observance last month that plans are underway for the sesquicentennial. One event will be a garden tour of irises. The city is hoping to encourage more residents to plant the flower soon so that when the city hits 150 years, there will be a lot of irises to celebrate along with it.
According to Tuttle, the 150th celebration will also highlight the flower by featuring it in public garden and flower shows.
