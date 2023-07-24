Jackie Moore, owner of Joplin Regional Stockyards, will be inducted into the Cattle Marketing Hall of Fame on Friday. The induction ceremony will be held at the Boot Hill Casino Conference Center in Dodge City, Kansas.
Moore, 64, grew up with a small cow-calf operation his late father, Claude Moore, ran in Southwest Missouri, and spent 45 years working in the operation he now co-owns with family members.
He got his start at the Joplin Regional Stockyards at age 13.
In 1986, he partnered with other family members to buy the old Joplin stockyards, which at the time marketed 90,000 head per year. The partners built the current JRS facility in Carthage in 1995, which is today the nation’s largest cow-calf auction. Moore bought out the other family interests in 2017.
Today, sons Bailey and Skyler do the auctioneering and order buying and Dustin Eldridge, Jackie Moore’s son-in-law, works on the financials.
“I pretty much have always handled the customers,” Moore said in a statement. “I’m just a cowman and people person, and I’ve known most of the people we do business with all my life.”
They employ about 40 full-time and 60 part-time employees, with an average time of service between 15 to 20 years.
It features 10 acres under roof with pipe fences that can hold approximately 3,500 head, with feed and water pens. In addition, 51 outside traps with feed, water and shade have capacity for an additional 7,500 cattle. A total of 527,000 head of cattle in 2022, for $549 million in volume, sold though JRS from a client base of 10,000 sellers.
“I don’t know a single person involved in Missouri’s cattle industry that reaches more people in a given year than Jackie Moore,” Mike John, past Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president, said in a statement. “Thousands of cattle producers from Missouri and bordering states do business with him. He has had and continues to have a profound impact on the cattle industry throughout the state and the country.”
