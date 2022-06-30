Jacob Williams has been named the new principal of South Middle School, the Joplin School District announced Wednesday.
Williams has served as an assistant principal at Joplin High School since 2019.
Williams began his career with the district 12 years ago, and has taught physical education at North and East middle schools, coached multiple sports and was part of the boys basketball, track and field, volleyball and cross country programs.
Williams also served as Joplin High School’s 11th grade principal from 2019-21, and as 12th grade principal from 2021-22. He also served as the district’s assistant athletic director for two years.
Williams earned a bachelor of science in education from Missouri Southern State University, and a master of education in educational leadership and an education specialist in educational leadership from William Woods University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in educational leadership.
Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement: “Jacob brings experience as a teacher, middle school athletic director, and high school assistant principal to help South Middle School reach its goals for continual school improvement. His skill set is a very good match to be able to work with the staff at South Middle School. Their work together will offer our students outstanding educational experiences and opportunities.”
Williams’ replacement has not yet been named
