GALENA, Kan. — With the blessing of the county sheriff, a Southeast Kansas church is partnering with Cherokee County Jail inmates to construct and install a community blessing box in Galena.
The First Baptist Church at 704 Euclid St. in Galena has a local missions group that provides outreach and support to the local community. Jaime Boyes, missions director with the church, said one of Galena’s biggest unmet needs is access to free food and household items.
A blessing box is a small enclosed pantry in which items like food and other necessities are available free to the community. Similar to the Little Free Library, the idea is to take what you need, leave what you can.
“The reason the blessing box is so enticing is because you can put it outside, stock it and even if it’s in the middle of the night, someone can go and use it,” Boyes said. “We’ve seen a lot of requests with our Galena Facebook pages. People would move into town, and they would literally be moving in with nothing. There were a lot of questions like, ‘Does anyone know where we can get food? Does anyone know where we can get some household items?’ This is where the idea came from.”
The Galena blessing box will be placed on a pole in the church’s parking lot on the corner of Euclid and Seventh streets. It will have clear plexiglass doors so that people can easily see what’s inside.
“We just want to serve the community and make it a better place,” Boyes said. “We do several other things like an annual backpack giveaway for kids in the area going to school, Easter egg hunts, fall festivals and trunk-or-treat. We’re trying to constantly reach out to the community and search for unmet needs that they might have.”
The local missions team with the church is covering the cost of materials but needed help with the labor. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves thought that inmates could lend a hand.
This will be the first time inmates have teamed up with the First Baptist Church, but hopefully not the last, Boyes said.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity to have a positive focus on community and have the inmates contribute time toward something that will benefit others,” Boyes said. “I’m excited. We had the donations for the materials, and then it was a matter of 'who has the time to do it?’ When Dave said he had an idea, we thought this would make a great partnership. I definitely think there’s an opportunity to explore what else we might be able to partner with them on.”
Groves said the department has been closely monitoring the blessing boxes in Cherokee County since the start of the pandemic to make sure they're well stocked. There are blessing boxes installed in Columbus and Weir but not Galena, he said.
“We thought since there wasn’t a blessing box in Galena and the church was having a local missions project that this seemed like a good fit between the sheriff’s office and the church,” Groves said. “It’s also a good opportunity for the inmates to do something productive during their time of incarceration that also helps provide a good service to the community.”
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department received the building supplies about a week ago, and the goal is to have an installation day in the coming weeks, depending on the weather.
“We certainly hope to have a work day in the next month or early spring,” Groves said.
Groves said that he’s optimistic the project will be a success. He said that this will benefit not only the Cherokee County community but also the participating inmates.
“Anytime that we can give the inmates a constructive project to participate in or work on during their time of incarceration, it helps them,” he said. “A lot of them realize that they are incarcerated for decisions that they’ve made, but also doing something like this gives them the opportunity to provide a good service to the community and helps them feel like they’re making amends.”
