Nearly 100 people — walkers, runners, cyclists and others — turned out Saturday for a ribbon cutting to officially celebrate the completion of the latest leg of the Ruby Jack Trail.
"This is a 2.7-mile segment," Braden Horst, president of the Joplin Trails Coalition, told the crowd.
The event was followed by the Ruby Jack Jamboree, with live music sets and food trucks at the city park in Oronogo.
Information tents and water stations were also set up at the Carl Junction Community Center and the Carthage trailhead near the intersection of Oak Street and Old Route 66, across from Carthage Municipal Park.
The recently completed stretch extends from just west of County Road 240, under Missouri Highway 43, to Missouri Highway 171, where a small parking lot also has been built.
With the completion of this stretch, the trail now runs from Carthage to the west side of Carl Junction, 14 miles in all. Work has been ongoing for years to convert the former rail line into a 16-mile trail across much of northern Jasper County. A 2-mile stretch of the rail line from Route JJ west to the Kansas line has not been improved.
Asbell Companies, which is on Missouri Highway 171 north of Carl Junction, did the work.
The Joplin Trails Coalition received a grant from the Missouri Recreational Trails Program that paid for 70% of the latest work, with the remaining 30% kicked in locally. Horst said the cost of the project was around $130,000.
The Recreational Trails Program grant administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources provides federal funds to develop and maintain public trails. The Joplin Trails Coalition has previously received two grants, one in 2014 for $44,340 and a second in 2016 for $49,166.
The Joplin Trails Coalition manages the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway, which is owned by the cities of Joplin and Webb City, and owns and manages the Ruby Jack.
Horst said the next priority is to work to connect the Frisco and Ruby Jack.
"That is probably something we are going to start pursuing more of," he said after the ribbon cutting. One of the challenges to that will be a bridge over Center Creek.
Grants, membership dues and fundraisers help pay for trail upgrades and maintenance. Details about membership, fundraisers and work days can be found at joplintrailscoalition.org.
