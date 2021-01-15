U.S. Sen. James Lankford has written a letter apologizing to Black voters in North Tulsa for his decision to question the results of the 2020 presidential election and acknowledged that it has harmed race relations in the state.
Lankford, R-Oklahoma, said that when he announced support for an Electoral Commission to spend 10 days auditing the results of the 2020 presidential election that it was never his intention to disenfranchise any voter or state. He wrote that he believes that Congress cannot legally ignore any state’s electors or change a state’s vote, but can work to get answers to outstanding questions to strengthen the confidence of all Americans in their electoral system so everyone can vote and knows their vote matters.
“But my actions of asking for more election information caused a firestorm of suspicion among many of my friends, particularly in the Black communities around the state,” he wrote in the letter dated Thursday. “I was completely blindsided, but I also found a blind spot. What I did not realize was all of the national conversation about states like Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan, was seen as casting doubt on the validity of votes coming out of predominantly Black communities like Atlanta, Philadelphia and Detroit.
“After decades of fighting for voting rights, many Black friends in Oklahoma saw this as a direct attack on their to vote, for their vote to matter, and even a belief that their votes made an election in our country illegitimate.”
Lankford said his intent to give a voice to Oklahomans who were questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election was never intended to diminish the voice of Black Americans.
“In this instance, I should have recognized how what I said and what I did could be interpreted by many of you,” he said. “I deeply regret my blindness to that perception, and for that I am sorry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.