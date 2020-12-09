James Tatum, one of the founders of Crowder College, has died.
Tatum, of Pineville, was 95.
After serving as president of the PTA and the Anderson and McDonald County school boards, Tatum and a group of local citizens began a five-year effort where he co-authored the legislation creating community colleges in the state of Missouri, led the campaign to create a local junior college district and acquire 600 acres of land from the federal government after Fort Crowder was closed.
Tatum was elected the first chairman of the board of trustees for Crowder, a position he held for 45 years.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
