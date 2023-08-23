The recent discovery of CWD in deer in Barton County means Jasper County will be part of a management zone for the deer disease this fall. That means different rules for hunters.
Archery season begins Sept. 15; the modern-firearms season opens in November.
No deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Jasper County, but nine tested positive last fall in Barton County. They were among the 117 deer that tested positive statewide out of the 33,000 sampled from July 2022 to April 2023.
CWD is a fatal neurological illness that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose. The disease can be transmitted freely within and among deer populations. In all, 409 deer in Missouri have tested positive for CWD since the first case in wild deer was found by the Missouri Department of Conservation in early 2012, out of hundreds of thousands of deer tested over the last two decades.
“What I always tell hunters within a new county entering the (management) zone is there are a number of new regulations that take place,” said Jason Isabelle, Missouri Department of Conservation cervid program supervisor. “I also tell them to make sure they look at the regulations book.”
According to the department, of the more than 33,000 samples last season, about 3,500 were collected during targeted culling efforts conducted in cooperation with landowners on a voluntary basis after the close of regular deer season in areas near where CWD has been found. Through targeted culling, 41 CWD-positive deer were removed to help slow the spread of disease. One such culling was in February in Barton County at and near Prairie State Park, after positive cases were found last fall on private land near the park.
Under Missouri rules, a county is added to a management zone if a positive case of chronic wasting disease is identified within 10 miles of the border.
McDonald and Barry counties also are part of state management zones.
“We have had positives within 10 miles of the border in Arkansas,” Isabelle said.
In Arkansas, nearly 1,500 CWD cases have been reported in wild deer since the first case was discovered there in 2016. Twelve of those have been in Benton County, Arkansas, just south of McDonald County, and 164 have been in Carroll County, just south of Barry County, Missouri.
Arkansas also has identified 48 positives in its wild elk population, all of them in Newton, Searcy or Madison counties.
No positives have been found in McDonald County, but four positives turned up in Barry County during the 2021-2022 season, the first time the deer disease was confirmed in that county. The state also reported an additional case in Barry County last season, bringing the total in that county to five so far.
There also have been nine cases in Benton County, Arkansas. Stone and Taney counties in Missouri also have had 16 cases between them and also are in management zones.
The Missouri Department of Conservation has included 14 new counties as part of the management zone this year. They are Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Dallas, Grundy, Jasper, Livingston, Madison, Montgomery, Pemiscot, Ray and Schuyler.
As with all counties in the management zone, grain, salt products, minerals and other consumable products used to attract deer are prohibited year-round. Hunters must also follow carcass transportation regulations. The antler-point restriction has also been removed from Caldwell, Carroll, Clinton, Grundy, Livingston, Montgomery, Ray and Schuyler counties.
CWD and related regulations and restrictions can be found online at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.
Other changes this year include firearms antlerless permit numbers.
“The changes to deer hunting regulations for the 2023-2024 deer season were motivated by increasing deer numbers throughout much of Missouri and in response to changes in the distribution of chronic wasting disease in the state,” Isabelle said in a statement. “With a growing deer population in most Missouri counties, we’re increasing opportunities for hunters to harvest deer both within and outside of the CWD Management Zone this year.”
