Both the Joplin and Carthage locations of the Jasper County Assessor's Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Staff will continue to assist residents by phone, fax or email. Call 417-358-0440 for real estate or 417-358-0437 for personal property. The fax number is 417-237-1098.
The second notices pertaining to personal property filings will go out later this week. Residents can file online using their PIN or call for instructions. A drop box outside the door at 135 E. Third St. in Carthage is available.
